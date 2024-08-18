Report: Star Set for Massive Pay Rise as Manchester City Look to Fend Off Real Madrid

Manchester City’s Dilemma: Keeping Rodri and Managing Stars

Manchester City are gearing up to offer their influential midfielder Rodri a significant pay rise to secure his future at the Etihad. As reported by The Mirror, the Spanish midfielder is now seen as the club’s most important player, with the hierarchy prepared to increase his wages to match top earners like Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne. Talks are also underway to give Haaland a raise as he enters the third year of his five-year contract.

However, securing Rodri’s future is City’s top priority, especially with Real Madrid reportedly interested in the man who was pivotal in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph. Despite having three years left on his current contract, Rodri has hinted that some Real Madrid players attempted to woo him back to Spain during the tournament.

City’s reliance on Rodri is evident. Last season, the team lost all three Premier League games during his absence, and they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle when he was suspended. At 28, Rodri is entering the prime of his career, and City are keen to reward him for his contributions. But it’s not just about Rodri. City are also contemplating Kevin De Bruyne’s future, with the Belgian likely needing to accept a pay cut and a bonus-laden deal if he is to stay beyond his current contract, which expires next summer.

De Bruyne, who will be 33 next year, remains Pep Guardiola’s main playmaker, but the lure of Saudi Arabia’s financial riches could tempt him away. Additionally, New York City, City’s sister club, is also interested in the midfielder, should he decide to leave Europe.

Real Madrid’s Interest in Rodri

Real Madrid’s interest in Rodri isn’t surprising. After all, the midfielder was named Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024, showcasing his ability to control the game at the highest level. While City may be confident in keeping their star, the allure of playing for his hometown club could be a factor. Rodri’s decision will undoubtedly be one of the key storylines to follow in the coming months.

The Haaland and De Bruyne Conundrum

With Haaland also in line for a wage increase, City’s wage bill is set to soar. The club’s financial strategy will be tested as they juggle the demands of their top stars. De Bruyne, in particular, faces a crossroads in his career. At 33, the Belgian maestro may have to choose between a new challenge in the Middle East or extending his illustrious career at City, albeit with a reduced salary.

City’s Success Hinges on Rodri’s Future

City’s success over the past few years has been built on a solid midfield foundation, with Rodri playing a crucial role. His performances have been vital in both domestic and European competitions, and City’s decision to prioritise his contract extension reflects his importance. But with Real Madrid lurking and De Bruyne’s future uncertain, City face a delicate balancing act in the transfer market.

Our View – EPL Index

Expectant City fans should feel optimistic about the club’s efforts to secure Rodri’s future. His importance to the team cannot be overstated, and the fact that the club is willing to offer him a pay rise comparable to Haaland and De Bruyne shows how highly he is valued. The news that Real Madrid is interested, however, will naturally cause some concern. City fans know all too well the pull that the Spanish giants can have on players, especially those with ties to the country.

The situation with De Bruyne is more complex. As beloved as he is, the reality of his age and the prospect of a pay cut may make some fans uneasy. While many will want to see him remain at City, the potential for a move to Saudi Arabia or New York City is something to watch closely. City’s long-term success hinges on balancing sentiment with strategic decision-making.

In the end, securing Rodri’s future is paramount. If City can keep him happy at the Etihad, fans can look forward to more silverware in the years to come.