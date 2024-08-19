Daizen Maeda Shines as Celtic Breeze Past Hibernian in Scottish League Cup

Celtic’s Commanding Start in the Scottish League Cup: A Challenge for Hibernian

Celtic have begun their season in an imposing fashion, showcasing a level of dominance that will likely send a chill down the spines of their Scottish League rivals. In the opening half-hour of their Scottish League Cup clash against Hibernian, they threatened to completely overrun their opponents, leaving little doubt about their ambitions this season.

Celtic’s Tactical Blueprint Shines

The game at Celtic Park was a testament to Brendan Rodgers’ tactical vision. A combination of relentless pressing, swift passing, and sharp forward movement had the home crowd buzzing with excitement. The game plan was executed to near perfection, with Celtic dictating the tempo and style of play.

The first goal was a prime example of this. The ever-improving Kuhn held his width on the right, delivering a perfectly timed ball to Reo Hatate. Hatate, in turn, squared it for Daizen Maeda, who calmly slotted it home. This was Celtic at their clinical best, a well-oiled machine operating with precision.

The second goal was equally impressive. Kuhn, once again at the heart of the action, chipped a delightful ball over the Hibs defence, allowing Maeda to get in behind and prod the ball past the helpless Bursik. This was exactly the type of football Rodgers wants to see from his side—fluid, attacking, and ruthlessly efficient.

However, not everything was perfect for the Northern Irish manager. A momentary lapse in concentration allowed Hibernian back into the game, a reminder that even in dominance, Celtic need to maintain focus. Moreover, the wastefulness in front of goal is something that Rodgers will undoubtedly look to address.

Despite these minor concerns, Celtic seem well-positioned to pursue yet another domestic treble. The lingering question, though, is whether they will bolster their squad further, especially with the looming challenge of the revamped Champions League on the horizon.

Hibernian’s Struggles Under New Management

For Hibernian, the night at Celtic Park was another tough outing. New head coach David Gray had called for a significant improvement from his side after their disappointing performance at Easter Road the previous week. Yet, just 65 seconds into the match, they found themselves behind once again.

The switch to a back three did little to stem the tide as Hibernian struggled to cope with Celtic’s relentless pressure. They were tormented for much of the first half, unable to find any rhythm or foothold in the game. It was a baptism of fire for Gray and his new-look Hibs side.

That said, there were glimpses of potential. Mykola Kuharevich’s superb header gave Hibs a lifeline, and from that moment, they looked more dangerous. By adopting a more direct approach, Hibs began to unsettle Celtic, using physicality to create openings. Yet, any hopes of a comeback were dashed by a horrendous error from Marvin Ekpiteta. His mistake, one of several this season, gifted Celtic another chance, and from there, the game slipped away from Hibs.

Hibs’ Search for Identity Continues

It’s early days for Gray, and it’s clear that Hibernian are still a work in progress. The personnel on the pitch don’t yet seem suited to playing out from the back, and there remains uncertainty over how Gray envisions his team functioning. With nine new signings already in the squad and the possibility of more to come, Hibs’ identity under Gray is still forming.

While it’s too soon to judge him, especially after consecutive games against Celtic, the signs are there that this could be a challenging season for Hibernian. Patience will be required as Gray looks to mould his side, but the pressure to perform in the Scottish League Cup and beyond will only intensify.

As the season progresses, both Celtic and Hibernian will be teams to watch—one chasing domestic and European glory, the other trying to find its footing under new leadership.