Report: Ivan Toney Set to Reject Man United Interest and Complete Move Abroad

Ivan Toney’s Brentford Future in Doubt Amid Saudi Transfer Talks: What’s Next for the Bees?

Brentford’s star striker Ivan Toney, who has been the subject of intense transfer speculation, is edging closer to the exit door. The news that he is in talks with Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ahli marks the latest chapter in what has been a whirlwind few months for the England international. As confirmed by TEAMtalk, Toney’s potential departure signals a significant shift for both the player and the club that brought him to the Premier League spotlight.

Brentford’s Toney Conundrum: A Departure on the Horizon?

When Brentford signed Ivan Toney from Peterborough United for £15 million in 2020, few could have predicted the impact he would have. With 164 career goals and a blossoming international career, Toney has become one of the Premier League’s most sought-after forwards. However, his future at Brentford has been in doubt for some time, with top clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United all expressing interest.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has now all but confirmed that Toney could be on his way out. Speaking ahead of Brentford’s match against Crystal Palace, Frank stated: “A lot of things going on with Ivan [Toney], especially with transfers, there’s a lot of transfer interest… We’ve decided not to include him in the squad.” This decision suggests that Brentford are preparing for life without their star striker.

While Frank remained coy on whether Toney had played his final game for the Bees, he acknowledged that the interest in the player is real, saying, “Who knows. There is interest, it’s not close.”

Saudi Arabian Interest: The Allure of Al-Ahli

The Saudi Pro League has been making waves in the football world with high-profile signings, and Ivan Toney could be the latest addition to their star-studded roster. TEAMtalk reports that Toney’s representatives are in talks with Al-Ahli, a club that has already secured the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy, and Roberto Firmino.

For Toney, the move to Saudi Arabia could be financially lucrative, but it would also mark a significant change in his career trajectory. At 28, Toney is at a crossroads—does he stay in the Premier League and continue to push for England caps, or does he take the plunge into a league that is rapidly gaining prominence but lacks the same competitive intensity as Europe’s top leagues?

Brentford, on the other hand, will be hoping to fetch a fee in the region of £50 million for Toney, though TEAMtalk suggests that Al-Ahli’s initial offer is closer to £34.1 million. Whether Brentford can hold out for their asking price remains to be seen, but the club has already started planning for life after Toney with the acquisition of Igor Thiago—though his unfortunate injury has complicated matters.

What This Means for Brentford: Life After Toney

The departure of Ivan Toney would undoubtedly leave a significant void in Brentford’s attack. His goalscoring prowess has been a key factor in the club’s recent success, and replacing him will be no easy task. Brentford have shown resilience in the past, with Thomas Frank pointing out that the team coped well without Toney during his suspension last season.

However, with Igor Thiago sidelined for the remainder of 2024 due to injury, Brentford may need to dip into the transfer market once again. The club has been known for its smart recruitment, but finding a forward who can replicate Toney’s impact will be a challenge.

As Frank said, “Of course Ivan is a top player, we all know that. He has been fantastic for us for four years but we showed last season we can cope without him.” While that statement offers some reassurance, Brentford fans will be anxiously watching how the club navigates this transition period.

The Implications for Toney: A New Chapter or a Missed Opportunity?

For Ivan Toney, a move to Al-Ahli represents a chance to secure a lucrative contract and play alongside some of the biggest names in world football. But there are questions about what this move could mean for his international career. With England manager Gareth Southgate favouring players competing at the highest level, Toney may find his chances limited if he moves to a less competitive league.

On the other hand, Toney’s time at Brentford may have run its course. After all, he has proven himself in the Premier League, and perhaps this move could offer him the financial rewards and fresh challenge that he seeks. As with any transfer, there are risks involved, but Toney will need to weigh those against the potential benefits of joining the Saudi revolution.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

This potential transfer of Ivan Toney leaves us in a state of uncertainty. Toney has been the heartbeat of our attack, and his goals have been instrumental in establishing us as a competitive force in the Premier League. The prospect of losing him, especially to a league that doesn’t offer the same visibility as the Premier League, is tough to swallow.

From a footballing perspective, the timing of this move seems unfortunate. With Igor Thiago out injured, Brentford will be scrambling to find a suitable replacement, and there’s no guarantee that any new signing will hit the ground running like Toney did. Our club has a great track record of finding hidden gems, but losing a player of Toney’s calibre will undoubtedly set us back.

Furthermore, the financial aspect of this deal is concerning. While £50 million is a significant sum, it may not be enough to adequately replace Toney and strengthen other areas of the squad. And if the club accepts a lower offer, it might feel like we’re selling ourselves short.

In conclusion, this potential transfer feels like the beginning of a new chapter for both Toney and Brentford. While we wish him well, there’s no denying that his departure will be a major loss. Brentford must now focus on ensuring that this transition is as smooth as possible, both on and off the pitch.