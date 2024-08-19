Report: Panathinaikos Close to Deal for Man Utd Winger

Panathinaikos in Talks with Manchester United Over Facundo Pellistri Deal

Panathinaikos are in advanced discussions with Manchester United regarding a potential deal for winger Facundo Pellistri, according to reports from The Athletic. The Greek side has reached an agreement in principle with the 22-year-old Uruguayan on a four-year contract. However, the deal is far from finalized, as other clubs have expressed interest in acquiring Pellistri on loan.

Manchester United’s Preference for a Permanent Deal

Manchester United are reportedly keen on selling Pellistri rather than sanctioning another loan move. They are seeking a transfer fee in the region of €10 million for the winger, who has just one year remaining on his contract with the option for an additional year. This stance reflects United’s desire to balance their squad, particularly in attacking positions, where they are already well-stocked with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, and Jadon Sancho.

Pellistri’s time at Old Trafford has been limited, with the winger making 14 appearances during the 2023-24 season, though only one of those was a Premier League start. He then spent the latter half of the season on loan at Granada, where he scored twice in 15 appearances. Despite his efforts, he was unable to prevent Granada from being relegated from La Liga.

A Reunion in Greece?

Should Pellistri move to Panathinaikos, he would reunite with fellow Uruguayan Diego Alonso, who took over as the Greek club’s head coach this summer. The allure of working under Alonso could be a key factor in Pellistri’s decision, particularly given the coach’s reputation for nurturing young talent.

Pellistri’s Journey So Far

Since joining Manchester United from Uruguayan club Peñarol in 2020, Pellistri has struggled to establish himself in the first team. Despite showing flashes of promise during loan spells at Alaves and Granada, he has yet to make a significant impact at United. A move to Panathinaikos could provide the fresh start Pellistri needs to reignite his career.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The ongoing negotiations regarding Facundo Pellistri’s future may evoke mixed emotions. On one hand, the young winger has shown potential in his brief appearances, hinting at the player he could become with more consistent game time. However, with United’s depth in attacking positions, it is understandable why the club is looking to offload him rather than opt for another loan spell. The reported €10 million fee seems a fair price for a player who has yet to make a significant impact at Old Trafford but carries potential value for the future.

For the more optimistic supporters, there is hope that Pellistri could still break through at a top level. However, the reality is that a move away, particularly to a club like Panathinaikos under the guidance of Diego Alonso, could be the best outcome for his development. Alonso’s familiarity with Pellistri’s playing style and potential could provide the ideal environment for the winger to flourish.

The reported interest from other clubs may complicate matters, but if United are insistent on a permanent sale, it could mean that Pellistri’s time at Old Trafford is coming to a close. Fans will be watching closely to see how this saga unfolds, with some perhaps wondering whether United might regret letting go of a player who could still come good under the right circumstances.