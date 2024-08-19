Report: Major Update in Forest’s Quest for Striker

Nottingham Forest’s Ongoing Pursuit of Santiago Gimenez: A Tactical Analysis

Fresh Bid on the Horizon

According to a recent report by The Athletic, “Nottingham Forest are considering whether to make a fresh bid for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.” This statement sets the stage for a tantalising transfer saga as the summer window heats up. Nottingham Forest’s interest in the young striker is no secret, with previous offers failing to meet Feyenoord’s valuation.

Valuation Gap and Transfer Stalemate

The Eredivisie club remains firm on their asking price, rejecting Forest’s initial €25million bid as insufficient. “Forest are yet to come close to the Dutch club’s asking price for Gimenez. An offer in the region of €25million (£21.3m; $27.6m) was not enough to tempt the Eredivisie side to contemplate selling the 23-year-old Mexico international,” reports The Athletic. This gap in valuation highlights the challenges Forest faces in securing their top target.

Gimenez’s Potential Impact at The City Ground

Santiago Gimenez, with his impressive track record of 26 goals in 40 appearances last season, could be a transformative signing for Forest. His prowess would complement Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi, especially given Awoniyi’s recent injury struggles. Gimenez’s potential to adapt to the Premier League and bolster Forest’s attacking options is considerable, making the pursuit highly justified yet fraught with financial caution.

Alternatives and Strategic Decisions

While the focus remains on Gimenez, Forest’s strategic decisions will likely include alternatives. The club’s previous interest in Gonzalo Montiel, although not currently pursued, signifies a broader strategy to strengthen multiple positions. “Elsewhere, Forest are unlikely to make a fresh move to sign former loanee Gonzalo Montiel,” indicating a prioritisation of offensive over defensive reinforcements in this transfer window.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Santiago Gimenez’s Stellar Performance

Unpacking Gimenez’s Scoring Prowess

Santiago Gimenez’s recent performance data from Fbref showcases a striker at the zenith of his game. The statistical overview reveals that his non-penalty goals per 90 minutes stand at a remarkable 0.85, placing him in the 99th percentile among forwards. This, coupled with a non-penalty expected goals (npXG) of 0.78 per 90, underscores not only his efficiency in front of goal but also his ability to consistently be in the right place at the right time.

Contribution Beyond Goals

Gimenez’s contributions extend beyond mere goal-scoring. His total shots per game average at 4.05 places him in the 96th percentile, highlighting his active engagement in offensive plays. His knack for creating opportunities is further evidenced by his assists tally and expected assists (xAG), with figures standing at 0.26 and 0.21 respectively per 90 minutes. These stats reflect a player who is not only a finisher but also a crucial playmaker for his team.

Analysing On-the-Ball Metrics

On-the-ball, Gimenez exhibits exceptional control and threat. His touches inside the penalty area are impressively high at 8.26 per 90 minutes, ranking him in the 98th percentile. This statistic is crucial as it shows his positional intelligence and ability to get into goal-scoring positions. Furthermore, his progressive passes received, sitting at 8.07 per 90 minutes, demonstrate how integral he is to his team’s forward thrust, acting as a pivotal point in advancing plays.

Credit to Fbref for providing a comprehensive look into Gimenez’s performance data and stats, which paint a picture of a forward with not only the ability to score but also significantly influence the game in multiple areas. His current form is a testament to his development and adaptation in competitive football, marking him as a player to watch in the seasons to come.