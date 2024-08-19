Report: Latest Man City Injuries and Possible Return Dates

Man City Injury Update: Rodri, Savinho, and Oscar Bobb – Latest News and Return Dates

Manchester City’s early season has been marred by a series of injuries that have tested Pep Guardiola’s squad depth. While the reigning Premier League champions remain formidable, injuries to key players like Rodri, Savinho, and Oscar Bobb have been a cause for concern. As the club navigates this challenging period, fans eagerly await updates on these players’ conditions and potential return dates.

Rodri’s Recovery Progress

Rodri’s absence was felt during City’s recent match against Chelsea. The Spanish midfielder, who played a crucial role in Spain’s Euro 2024 campaign, was sidelined due to a hamstring injury sustained during the final. Guardiola confirmed that Rodri had “no chance” of featuring in the game at Stamford Bridge.

However, there is optimism surrounding Rodri’s return. He has resumed training and could be in contention for a spot in the squad for City’s upcoming fixture against Ipswich. This is a significant boost for Guardiola, who will be eager to reintegrate the influential midfielder into his starting XI.

“He is in training,” Guardiola mentioned last week. “I don’t know, I haven’t seen him yet. He feels good. We’ll have to see how he feels after training.”

Potential return date: August 24, vs Ipswich

Savinho’s Knee Issue

Savinho, one of City’s exciting summer signings, made his first start for the club against Chelsea but was forced off at halftime. The young Brazilian’s injury, described by Guardiola as a “disturbance in the knee,” is something he has dealt with previously. Although the problem is not deemed serious, it is still a setback for a player looking to make his mark at the Etihad.

Guardiola expressed confidence that Savinho would recover quickly and hinted that the winger could be available for selection as soon as the next match.

“Some disturbance in the knee,” Guardiola said. “He said he knows perfectly why; he’s had it in the past. It’s not a big, big problem. He will be ready for, hopefully, next Saturday.”

Potential return date: August 24, vs Ipswich

Oscar Bobb’s Long Road to Recovery

Oscar Bobb, who had shown great promise during pre-season, is now facing an extended spell on the sidelines. The Norwegian winger suffered a broken leg during training, and Guardiola confirmed that Bobb had undergone surgery. This unfortunate injury has dashed the hopes of seeing Bobb continue his impressive form from the summer.

“It was in the training session, and unfortunately, he had a big impact and is injured,” Guardiola explained. “He will have surgery, and hopefully, he will be well, and we welcome him back as soon as possible in three, four months.”

The injury is a blow not just to Bobb but to City’s squad depth, as the youngster was seen as a potential breakout star this season. Fans will now have to wait until later in the campaign to see him back in action.

Potential return date: November/December 2024

Navigating a Challenging Period

Manchester City may have started the season with a few bumps along the way, but the return of key players like Rodri and Savinho will be crucial in maintaining their dominance. While Oscar Bobb’s absence will be longer, City’s squad depth should help them manage through this period. As always, Guardiola will be strategic in rotating his squad to ensure his team remains competitive on all fronts.

Injuries are part and parcel of football, but with the right management and recovery, City will be aiming to have their stars back in action soon.