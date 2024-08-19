Report: Four Newcastle United Players Could Leave the Club This Summer to Fund Key Signing

Newcastle United’s Summer Overhaul: Key Players to Exit as Gomez Pursuit Intensifies

Newcastle United’s transfer activity this summer has been nothing short of relentless, with Eddie Howe keen on reshaping his squad to compete at the highest levels. The club’s ambition is clear, but Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations remain a significant hurdle. As reported by TeamTalk, Newcastle are now looking to offload several key players to balance the books and fund new acquisitions, with Liverpool’s Joe Gomez firmly in their sights.

Almiron, Trippier, and Lewis: The Surprising Exit List

Among the names likely to depart is Miguel Almiron, whose performances have made him a fan favourite at St James’ Park. However, the Paraguayan winger has been linked with a move away, with both Major League Soccer (MLS) and Saudi Arabian clubs expressing interest. The MLS transfer window has closed, but Almiron is still awaiting offers from Saudi Arabia, where the transfer window remains open. Newcastle are reportedly seeking between £15-20 million for the winger, with Chelsea’s Noni Madueke identified as a potential replacement.

Kieran Trippier’s potential departure is perhaps the most surprising. The experienced right-back has been a cornerstone of Howe’s squad, bringing leadership and quality to the backline. However, Newcastle could be willing to cash in on the 33-year-old, with a price tag of around £12 million. Trippier had been linked with West Ham United before they secured Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but a move to Saudi Arabia could still be on the cards before the transfer window slams shut.

Jamal Lewis is another player who could be shown the exit door. The Northern Irish left-back, who joined Newcastle for £15 million from Norwich City, has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter. With the arrivals of Lewis Hall, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento, and Matt Targett, Lewis has slipped further down the pecking order. Newcastle are keen to recoup some of their investment, and a sale this summer appears likely as his contract nears its expiration.

Dubravka and Vlachodimos: Goalkeeping Shake-Up

Newcastle’s goalkeeping department could also see significant changes. Martin Dubravka, once the undisputed No.1, is now facing the prospect of leaving the club. With the Magpies interested in Burnley’s James Trafford as a long-term successor to Nick Pope, Dubravka’s future at the club is uncertain. The Slovakian international could be moved on to make room for fresh competition.

In a twist that highlights the ruthlessness of Newcastle’s current transfer strategy, Odysseas Vlachodimos, who only joined the club last month, is also at risk of an early exit. According to TeamTalk, the Greek goalkeeper may be sent out on loan for the 2024-25 season. This move would allow him to gain valuable playing time before potentially returning to challenge for the No.1 spot next season.

Joe Gomez: The Key Target

Amid these potential departures, Joe Gomez has emerged as Newcastle’s primary defensive target. The Magpies had initially pursued Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, submitting multiple bids, the latest nearing £65 million. However, Palace have stood firm in their valuation, prompting Newcastle to shift their focus to Gomez.

Newcastle and Liverpool have a history of negotiation, having previously agreed on a £45 million package for Anthony Gordon. Now, with Liverpool reportedly lowering their asking price for Gomez to between £29.8-34 million, Newcastle’s chances of landing the versatile defender have increased significantly. Gomez would provide much-needed depth and competition at centre-back, particularly with Sven Botman and Fabian Schar shouldering much of the defensive responsibilities.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Newcastle United’s aggressive transfer strategy under Eddie Howe has been a statement of intent. The potential exits of key players like Almiron and Trippier may raise eyebrows, but they underline the club’s commitment to building a squad capable of challenging on multiple fronts. The pursuit of Joe Gomez, a player with Premier League and international experience, is a shrewd move that could solidify Newcastle’s defence for years to come.

For Newcastle fans, the departure of fan favourites will undoubtedly be bittersweet. Almiron, in particular, has given his all for the Magpies, and his exit would mark the end of an era. However, football is a business, and the potential signings of players like Madueke and Gomez suggest that Newcastle are not just planning for the present but are also looking to secure their future in the top tier of English football.

The rumoured overhaul of the goalkeeping department is also intriguing. While Nick Pope remains the undisputed No.1, the club’s interest in James Trafford and the possible loan move for Vlachodimos indicate that Newcastle are thinking ahead. This proactive approach could pay dividends, ensuring that the Magpies have the depth and quality needed to compete domestically and in Europe.

In conclusion, Newcastle’s transfer dealings this summer have been both bold and strategic. The willingness to part with established players to facilitate the arrival of new talent speaks volumes about the club’s ambition. As the transfer window nears its end, Newcastle fans will be eagerly awaiting the final pieces of the puzzle that could take their team to the next level.