Player Ratings: Vardy Spoils Tottenham’s Party at King Power

By Tyrone Johnson
Leicester, England, 19th August 2024. Jamie Vardy of Leicester City celebrate scoring the equalising goal during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates / Sportimage EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. SPI-3265-0027

Leicester 1-1 Tottenham: Vardy Secures a Vital Point for Foxes in Premier League Return

Tottenham’s Early Dominance

Tottenham Hotspur, under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou, came out of the blocks swiftly, showcasing their intent from the first whistle. The visitors’ early pressure paid off when Pedro Porro nodded in a well-crafted cross from James Maddison to give Spurs a deserved lead. Maddison, facing his former club, was in fine form, delivering a ball with pinpoint accuracy that allowed Porro to ghost past the Leicester defence and head home.

The North London side continued to dominate proceedings, carving out multiple chances but failing to extend their lead. New signing Dominic Solanke was eager to impress, getting on the end of a Son Heung-min cross, but Leicester’s Mads Hermansen was alert to the danger and kept his side in the game.

Vardy’s Impact and Leicester’s Resilience

Leicester struggled to find their rhythm in the first half, with Tottenham controlling much of the play. However, the Foxes showed their resilience, buoyed by their home crowd, who were paying tribute to former manager Craig Shakespeare before kick-off. Despite being on the back foot for most of the first half, Leicester managed to stay within touching distance of Spurs.

After the break, Leicester found their equaliser. The ball was worked across the Spurs’ box, eventually finding Abdul Fatawu, whose intelligent delivery to the back post was met by the unmarked Jamie Vardy. The veteran striker, who had been a pre-match injury doubt, made no mistake, heading home to restore parity.

Vardy nearly doubled his tally later on, but his effort was smothered by Tottenham’s goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario. Leicester, sensing a potential victory, pushed forward with more intent, with Wilfred Ndidi coming close to snatching a late winner, only for his header to be turned behind by Vicario.

A Missed Opportunity for Spurs

Tottenham will feel this was a missed opportunity, having dominated large parts of the match but failing to convert their superiority into a decisive win. Postecoglou’s side created numerous chances but lacked the clinical edge in the final third, a factor that ultimately cost them two points.

Leicester, on the other hand, will be pleased with their fighting spirit, securing a valuable point in their first game back in the top flight. The draw, while perhaps frustrating for Spurs, demonstrated Leicester’s ability to compete and grind out results, even when not at their best.

Player Ratings

Leicester City:

  • Mads Hermansen: 6.5/10
  • James Justin: 7/10
  • Jannik Vestergaard: 6/10
  • Wout Faes: 5/10
  • Victor Kristiansen: 6.5/10
  • Wilfred Ndidi: 7.5/10
  • Harry Winks: 6/10
  • Abdul Fatawu: 8/10
  • Facundo Buonanotte: 6/10
  • Bobby De Cordova-Reid: 6/10
  • Jamie Vardy: 7.5/10

Substitutes:

  • Stephy Mavididi (79′ for Vardy): 6/10
  • Boubakary Soumare (79′ for Buonanotte): 6/10

Tottenham Hotspur:

  • Guglielmo Vicario: 7.5/10
  • Pedro Porro: 7.5/10
  • Cristian Romero: 4/10
  • Micky van de Ven: 6/10
  • Destiny Udogie: 5/10
  • Pape Sarr: 6/10
  • Rodrigo Bentancur: 6/10
  • Brennan Johnson: 5/10
  • James Maddison: 7/10
  • Son Heung-min: 5/10
  • Dominic Solanke: 5/10

Substitutes:

  • Archie Gray (78′ for Bentancur): 6/10
  • Lucas Bergvall (78′ for Sarr): 6.5/10
  • Timo Werner (78′ for Johnson): 6/10
  • Dejan Kulusevski (78′ for Maddison): 6/10
Tyrone Johnson
