Ornstein: Palace Hold Firm as Newcastle Struggle to Seal Deal

Marc Guehi: The Transfer Saga Looms Large

As the summer transfer window inches toward its climax, one name is generating considerable buzz: Marc Guehi. Crystal Palace’s prized centre-back is the subject of intense interest from Newcastle United, and according to David Ornstein’s detailed report in The Athletic, the negotiations are currently in a delicate state of limbo.

Newcastle’s Pursuit and Palace’s Stance

Newcastle have certainly shown their ambition by tabling a substantial bid for the England international. Ornstein notes that their latest offer stands at £60 million guaranteed, with an additional £5 million in potential add-ons. However, Palace are standing firm, reportedly valuing Guehi at £65 million plus the same add-ons. This £5 million gap might seem trivial to some, but it’s clear both clubs are holding their ground.

Newcastle’s defensive depth, featuring the likes of Fabian Schar and Sven Botman, may reduce the urgency of this deal from their side. Still, with Botman out until December, they remain keen on bolstering their backline. As Ornstein aptly points out, “Newcastle seem to be at their limit and Palace refuse to blink.” This impasse leaves the situation teetering on a knife’s edge, especially with the transfer deadline looming.

Other Interests: Liverpool’s Watchful Eye

While Newcastle are the only club to have entered meaningful talks, Guehi’s talent hasn’t gone unnoticed elsewhere. Ornstein mentions that Liverpool are monitoring his situation, particularly as their own centre-back situation remains in flux. With both Joe Gomez and Sepp van den Berg potentially on the move and Virgil van Dijk’s contract situation unresolved, Guehi could be a valuable addition to their ranks.

Meanwhile, Fulham’s interest in Guehi’s defensive partner, Joachim Andersen, remains dormant. As Ornstein succinctly puts it, “At present, there appears to be something of an impasse in the Guehi and Anderson situations.”

Resolution on the Horizon?

With the clock ticking, a resolution is needed soon. Whether Newcastle meet Palace’s demands or pivot to alternative targets remains to be seen. But as it stands, Guehi is certainly the player to watch as the transfer window edges towards its climax.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The ongoing saga surrounding Marc Guehi is understandably concerning. The club has been steadfast in its valuation of the player, and rightly so. Guehi has been a rock at the back since joining from Chelsea, becoming an integral part of the Eagles’ defence. Losing him, especially so close to the transfer deadline, could leave Palace scrambling to find an adequate replacement.

On the one hand, the reported £65 million plus add-ons is a significant fee, and reinvesting that money wisely could strengthen other areas of the squad. However, with the market inflated and quality defenders at a premium, finding someone of Guehi’s calibre for a reasonable price might be easier said than done.

The potential departure also raises broader concerns about the club’s ambition. Palace supporters have seen key players leave in the past, only to witness underwhelming replacements. If Guehi were to exit without a solid contingency plan in place, it could be a tough pill to swallow for the fanbase.

Moreover, with Joachim Andersen also attracting interest, the possibility of losing both centre-backs in one window is a frightening prospect. Stability at the back has been crucial for Palace in recent seasons, and dismantling that foundation could spell trouble in the Premier League campaign ahead.

Ultimately, while selling Guehi could make financial sense, the timing and execution of any replacement will be crucial to ensuring Palace remain competitive this season.