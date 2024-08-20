Pearce: Liverpool Transfer Window—Is the Club Playing It Too Safe?

The Long-Term View: Mamardashvili’s Potential Arrival

Liverpool’s interest in Giorgi Mamardashvili, Valencia’s highly-rated Georgian goalkeeper, exemplifies a forward-thinking approach that has been a hallmark of the club’s recruitment strategy in recent years. With a price tag around €45 million, Mamardashvili represents an investment in the future rather than an immediate solution. As Pearce notes, this deal is about “long-term succession planning,” with Alisson Becker’s position as the undisputed number one still secure.

However, the focus on a 2025 or 2026 arrival raises questions about the balance between planning for the future and addressing the present. Liverpool’s success has been built on a combination of meticulous long-term strategy and timely short-term investments. The question now is whether the club risks prioritising the former at the expense of the latter. In a league where margins are razor-thin, can Liverpool afford to wait?

The Midfield Conundrum: Zubimendi and the No. 6 Role

One of the most significant talking points of Liverpool’s summer has been the pursuit of a new holding midfielder, specifically the attempt to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. As Pearce highlights, Zubimendi was seen as a rare fit for what Slot wants in a No. 6—an elegant, ball-playing midfielder who can dictate the tempo and link defence to attack.

But with Zubimendi opting to stay in Spain, Liverpool have found themselves in a quandary. Slot’s comments reflect the challenge: “It’s not easy to find players who can help us or strengthen the squad.” The reluctance to bring in an alternative suggests a belief in the current squad’s ability to adapt. Ryan Gravenberch’s performance in the season opener against Ipswich has provided some encouragement, but it remains to be seen if he can consistently deliver at the level required for a deep Premier League run.

This situation underscores a broader issue—Liverpool’s willingness to bide their time rather than make a stop-gap signing. While there’s merit in not settling for second best, there’s also risk involved. If Gravenberch or Wataru Endo, who has slipped down the pecking order, cannot meet the demands of a gruelling season, Liverpool may find themselves regretting their caution.

Missed Opportunities: The Gordon and Gomez Saga

Perhaps the most intriguing part of Liverpool’s transfer window is the near-miss involving Anthony Gordon. The club’s admiration for the Newcastle winger is no secret, and Liverpool were reportedly close to a £75 million deal, with Joe Gomez heading the other way. The collapse of this deal, as Pearce explains, was due to Newcastle’s change of heart, leaving Liverpool without a key attacking reinforcement and Gomez uncertain of his future at Anfield.

Gomez’s situation is particularly complex. Once considered a cornerstone of Liverpool’s defence, he now finds himself on the fringes, behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, and Jarell Quansah in the pecking order. His versatility remains valuable, but with interest from other Premier League clubs, it’s clear that both player and club have decisions to make. The failure to secure Gordon, meanwhile, leaves Liverpool potentially short in wide attacking options, especially if injuries strike.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The club’s current transfer strategy appears fraught with potential pitfalls. While commendable, the focus on long-term planning does little to address the immediate challenges facing the squad. The decision not to pursue an alternative No. 6 after missing out on Zubimendi feels like a gamble, especially given the rigours of the Premier League. Similarly, the collapse of the Gordon deal is a reminder that even the best-laid plans can go awry.

Liverpool’s transfer window has been marked by prudence, but in a league where rivals are not standing still, patience can quickly turn into passivity. The next few days could be crucial, but as things stand, there’s a real risk that Liverpool may have missed an opportunity to strengthen at a time when reinforcement is sorely needed.