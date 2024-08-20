Journalist: Wolves likely to end transfer window with hefty profit

Wolves Eye Final Transfer Moves as Deadline Looms

As the transfer window nears its conclusion, Wolverhampton Wanderers find themselves in a familiar yet precarious position. The focus has shifted sharply to Burnley’s Dara O’Shea, with head coach Gary O’Neil identifying the 24-year-old centre-back as a key target. Wolves are in desperate need of defensive reinforcement, especially with Premier League experience, and O’Shea seems to fit the bill perfectly. According to The Athletic.

Wolves have been active in the market, spending £27 million this summer, with a further £23 million committed on Celta Vigo striker Jorgen Strand Larsen once his appearances trigger the purchase clause. Despite these investments, Wolves are likely to finish the summer with a healthy profit, having generated £90 million from the sales of Max Kilman and Pedro Neto.

However, the club’s financial situation remains fluid. Additional funds could be freed up through the potential sales of fringe players such as Goncalo Guedes, Daniel Podence, and Fabio Silva, though their departures are far from guaranteed. While the club aims for a balanced approach, O’Neil remains keen on adding a winger, with Ajax’s Carlos Forbs being mentioned as a potential target, though the deal may be too costly.

With time running out, Wolves face a critical juncture. The moves made—or not made—over the next few days could significantly shape their season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The pursuit of Dara O’Shea is promising, but it’s hard to ignore the pressing need for more reinforcements, especially considering the significant departures this summer. Losing Max Kilman and Pedro Neto is a blow, and while the funds generated will be welcome, the squad’s depth is a genuine concern.

The uncertainty surrounding the potential sales of fringe players like Goncalo Guedes and Daniel Podence adds another layer of complexity. If these players don’t move on, it could limit Wolves’ ability to bring in the much-needed additions that Gary O’Neil is eyeing.

Moreover, the cautious approach in pursuing Carlos Forbs from Ajax signals that Wolves are mindful of their finances, but at what cost? Missing out on key targets due to financial constraints could leave the squad vulnerable, especially if injuries or suspensions hit.

In short, Wolves fans are right to be concerned. While the club’s financial prudence is admirable, the risk of being underprepared for a demanding Premier League season is very real. These final days of the window will be crucial in determining whether Wolves can compete effectively or if they’ll find themselves struggling to keep pace.