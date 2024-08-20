Could This Former Captain Be the Missing Piece for Man City?

Why Ilkay Gundogan’s Return to Manchester City Makes Perfect Sense

The idea of Ilkay Gundogan returning to Manchester City has quickly captured the imagination of fans and decision-makers alike. After just one season with Barcelona, reports have surfaced that the German international could be on his way back to the Etihad Stadium. It’s a prospect that has City supporters buzzing and one that the club’s hierarchy seems equally excited about. But what makes this potential move so appealing, and is it really the no-brainer many believe it to be?

Gundogan’s Legacy at Manchester City

Gundogan’s impact during his initial spell at Manchester City cannot be overstated. As a versatile midfielder, he played a crucial role in Pep Guardiola’s side, particularly in the last two seasons. His ability to operate both as a deep-lying playmaker and as an advanced midfielder made him indispensable. Gundogan’s influence was perhaps most evident during the 2022-23 campaign, where he captained City to a historic treble, including the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League.

One of Gundogan’s most memorable contributions came in the FA Cup final against Manchester United, where he scored twice to secure the title. His knack for delivering in big moments also shone through on the final day of the 2021-22 season, where he scored twice in the closing minutes against Aston Villa to clinch the Premier League title ahead of Liverpool.

Given these achievements, it’s no wonder that both the fans and Guardiola would welcome his return. Gundogan is more than just a player; he’s a symbol of City’s recent success and someone who understands the demands of playing under Guardiola’s intense system.

The Barcelona Situation

However, before diving into the specifics of a potential return, it’s worth understanding why Barcelona might be willing to let Gundogan go. After joining the Catalan giants on a free transfer in 2023, Gundogan had a strong first season at Camp Nou. Yet, despite his performances, Barcelona’s ongoing financial struggles and a desire to refresh their squad have led to speculation about his future.

Barcelona’s recent acquisition of Dani Olmo for €60 million has complicated matters further. With the 26-year-old Spaniard expected to occupy a similar midfield role, Gundogan’s position in the team looks increasingly uncertain. Despite these challenges, Gundogan’s departure from Barcelona is far from straightforward, given the complexities often involved when dealing with the Catalan club.

City’s Transfer Strategy and Gundogan’s Fit

From Manchester City’s perspective, bringing Gundogan back aligns perfectly with their current transfer strategy. Guardiola has made it clear that the club is looking to bolster its squad with quality players who do not demand regular starting spots but can contribute when called upon. This approach is driven by the need to maintain harmony within the squad and avoid disrupting the team’s balance.

Gundogan, now 33, fits this profile perfectly. He may not have the legs to play every game, especially in the demanding ‘Rodri role’ at the base of midfield, but his experience and understanding of Guardiola’s tactics make him an ideal squad player. Moreover, Gundogan’s recent retirement from international football means he can focus entirely on club commitments, potentially prolonging his career at the top level.

City’s midfield is already well-stocked with the likes of Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, and Kevin De Bruyne, yet Gundogan’s versatility and leadership qualities would add another dimension to the team. Kovacic, who recently scored against Chelsea, has settled well into the squad, but having Gundogan as an option provides Guardiola with the flexibility to rotate and rest key players without a significant drop in quality.

Balancing the Present and the Future

One of the challenges City faces is balancing the immediate needs of the team with long-term planning. Gundogan’s age is an obvious consideration, but it’s important to remember that Guardiola values experience, particularly in a team aiming to compete on multiple fronts. Gundogan’s return would not only bring a wealth of experience but also continuity in a squad that has seen significant changes in recent years.

Additionally, Gundogan’s presence in the dressing room cannot be underestimated. Before leaving for Barcelona, he was a respected captain and a popular figure among his teammates. His return would likely see him reintegrated into the leadership group, a role that could be invaluable as City navigates the pressures of another gruelling season.

Conclusion

While the saying “Never go back” often holds true in football, Gundogan’s potential return to Manchester City appears to be an exception. The move makes sense on multiple levels: for City, it provides a solution to their midfield needs without disrupting squad harmony; for Gundogan, it offers a chance to continue playing at the highest level in a familiar environment. And for the fans, it’s a reunion with a player who has already given them so many unforgettable moments. As all parties continue to explore this possibility, one thing is clear: it’s a move that makes perfect sense.