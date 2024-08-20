Foden and Palmer Lead English Talent at PFA Awards

Phil Foden Named PFA Player of the Year, Cole Palmer Takes Young Player Award

In a night that celebrated English football’s finest, Manchester City’s Phil Foden was honoured with the prestigious Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Men’s Player of the Year award. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer was recognised as the Young Player of the Year, marking a momentous achievement for both talents and for English football overall.

Foden’s Stellar Season

Phil Foden’s journey to becoming the PFA Player of the Year has been nothing short of extraordinary. The Stockport-born midfielder, at just 23, has already carved out a place in football history with his remarkable performances for Manchester City. Last season, Foden found the back of the net 19 times in 35 Premier League appearances, playing a pivotal role as City secured their fourth consecutive league title. This achievement also made him the youngest player to win six Premier League titles, a feat that underscores his talent and consistency at the highest level.

Foden’s recognition by the PFA is a testament to his influence on the pitch. He’s no stranger to awards, having previously won the PFA Young Player of the Year twice, as well as the Premier League Player of the Season and the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for the 2023-24 season. Reflecting on his latest accolade, Foden expressed his pride, stating, “To win this award is something very special and it is one that I am very proud of and grateful for.”

The competition was fierce, with Foden edging out teammates Erling Haaland and Rodri, alongside Arsenal’s Martin Ødegaard, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, to claim the top honour.

Cole Palmer’s Breakthrough

Although Cole Palmer missed out on the PFA Player of the Year award, the young Chelsea winger had his moment in the spotlight as he was named the PFA Young Player of the Year. Palmer’s first season at Stamford Bridge was a revelation. The 22-year-old dazzled with 22 goals in 34 Premier League appearances, quickly becoming a fan favourite and earning a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad. His goal in the final, despite England’s 2-1 loss to Spain, was a testament to his burgeoning talent on the international stage.

Palmer’s award is a reflection of his exceptional form, beating out other rising stars like Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, former Crystal Palace talent Michael Olise, and Brighton’s Joao Pedro.

Premier League Team of the Year Dominated by City and Arsenal

The Premier League Team of the Year, as voted by the players, highlighted the dominance of Manchester City and Arsenal throughout the season. City’s Kyle Walker, Rodri, Erling Haaland, and Phil Foden were all selected, while Arsenal’s David Raya, William Saliba, Gabriel, Declan Rice, and Martin Ødegaard also made the cut. Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins completed the star-studded lineup, emphasising the quality spread across the top English clubs.

Phil Foden and Cole Palmer’s accolades serve as a reminder of the bright future English football holds, with these young stars set to inspire the next generation.