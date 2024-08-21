Preview: Brighton vs Man Utd – Can Brighton Upset United?

Brighton vs Manchester United: A Premier League Clash on the South Coast

A Crucial Test for Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United

Manchester United’s Premier League journey takes them to the south coast, where they face a Brighton side that has begun the season with a flourish. After a narrow 1-0 victory over Fulham in their opener, Erik ten Hag’s men must now address their inconsistencies against a Brighton team riding high on confidence. The Seagulls, under new management, look more than capable of causing an upset.

Kick-Off Time, Date, and Venue

The match between Brighton and Manchester United is set for Saturday, August 24, 2024. Kick-off is scheduled for 12.30 pm BST at the Amex Stadium, where both sides will be eager to make their mark early in the season.

Where to Watch Brighton vs Manchester United

Fans in the UK can catch the match live on TNT Sports. For those who prefer streaming, the game will also be available on the Discovery+ app and website, offering full coverage of this exciting encounter.

Team News: Injuries and Squad Updates

Brighton are still dealing with a lengthy injury list, which has impacted their squad depth. Key players like Bart Verbruggen, Solomon March, Julio Enciso, and Yankuba Minteh are expected to miss out, the latter having been forced off during their 3-0 victory against Everton. However, there is hope for Evan Ferguson, Pervis Estupinan, and Tariq Lamptey, who could return to bolster the squad.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are grappling with their own injury concerns. Victor Lindelof and Jadon Sancho are nearing returns, but they remain among several players sidelined. Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw are unlikely to feature until after the international break in September, while Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro are targeting November for their comebacks.

Brighton vs Manchester United: Prediction

Manchester United’s early performances suggest they are still shaking off the rust from the summer, with their narrow win against Fulham hardly inspiring confidence. Brighton, on the other hand, seem to have seamlessly adopted new manager Fabian Hurzeler’s philosophy, as evidenced by their dominant performance against Everton, albeit aided by Ashley Young’s red card.

United may present a sterner challenge than Everton, but Brighton’s momentum, combined with their impressive record against Ten Hag’s side, makes them a formidable opponent. The Seagulls have triumphed in four of their last five league encounters with United, and this form gives them the edge going into Saturday’s match. Expect a high-energy, closely contested game, with Brighton likely to emerge 3-2 victors.

Head-to-Head: Brighton vs Manchester United

In their past meetings, Manchester United have historically had the upper hand, securing 21 victories. Brighton have won seven times, with five matches ending in a draw. However, recent form favours the Seagulls, who have found ways to frustrate and overcome the Red Devils.

This encounter promises to be another thrilling chapter in their Premier League rivalry, as both teams aim to assert themselves early in the campaign.