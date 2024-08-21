Ornstein: Nottingham Forest Near Agreement for £30m Arsenal Forward

Nottingham Forest Edge Closer to Eddie Nketiah Signing

Nottingham Forest are making significant strides in their pursuit of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, with negotiations between the two clubs nearing a resolution. As reported by David Ornstein in The Athletic, Forest have identified the 25-year-old England international as their top target to bolster their attack as they look to solidify their place in the Premier League.

Forest’s initial bid, believed to be around £25 million including add-ons, was turned down by Arsenal, who are holding out for a fee closer to £30-35 million. Despite this, talks continue, and there is optimism that a deal can be reached. Nketiah, who has scored 38 goals in 168 appearances for Arsenal, was previously linked with a move to Marseille, but that deal fell through due to disagreements over the transfer fee.

Forest’s Ambition in the Transfer Market

Nottingham Forest are clearly showing ambition in the transfer market. After securing Premier League survival last season, the club is keen to build on that foundation. Nketiah’s arrival would be a statement of intent, offering head coach Nuno Espirito Santo another attacking option alongside Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Crystal Palace have long admired Nketiah, but Forest are currently leading the race for his signature. The club’s proactive approach signals their determination to add quality to the squad, a crucial factor in their third consecutive Premier League campaign.

Alternative Options for Forest

While Nketiah remains the primary target, Forest have also explored other options. Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoord has been considered, but their advances have so far fallen short of Feyenoord’s valuation. As the transfer window progresses, Forest will be keen to finalise their attacking reinforcements ahead of a crucial season.

Conclusion

As Forest prepare for their next Premier League clash against Southampton, the potential signing of Eddie Nketiah could be a game-changer. His addition would not only provide depth to their attack but also bring experience and a proven goal-scoring record. Forest’s proactive stance in the transfer market is a positive sign for their fans as they look to establish themselves as a Premier League mainstay.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Nottingham Forest fans, the pursuit of Eddie Nketiah represents an exciting chapter in the club’s ongoing Premier League journey. Securing a player of Nketiah’s calibre would not only boost the squad but also signal Forest’s intent to compete at a higher level. His goal-scoring prowess, honed at Arsenal, could be exactly what the team needs to push further up the table.

There’s a palpable sense of anticipation among Forest supporters. Nketiah’s ability to find the back of the net consistently, even as a substitute, could transform Forest’s attacking options. Pairing him with Taiwo Awoniyi or Chris Wood gives Nuno Espirito Santo a more dynamic frontline, capable of troubling any defence in the league.

Moreover, Forest’s willingness to engage in high-stakes negotiations shows the club’s ambition. They’re not content with merely surviving in the Premier League; they’re looking to thrive. Fans will be eagerly watching the final stages of this transfer saga, hoping that Nketiah dons the red of Forest sooner rather than later. His arrival would undoubtedly elevate the club’s status and offer a new dimension to their attack as they continue their Premier League journey.