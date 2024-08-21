Crystal Palace Host West Ham: Team News, Predictions, and Where to Watch

Crystal Palace vs West Ham: Preview, Kick-off Time, Team News, and Predictions

The Premier League returns with a fascinating London derby as Crystal Palace take on West Ham United. Both clubs will be eager to secure their first wins of the new season after facing disappointing results in their opening matches. Palace suffered a narrow loss to Brentford, while West Ham were defeated at home by Aston Villa. This clash promises to be an intriguing contest between two sides looking to establish their form early in the season.

Key Details of the Match

The match between Crystal Palace and West Ham is set for Saturday, 24 August 2024, with a 3pm BST kick-off at Selhurst Park in London. With a passionate home crowd behind them, Palace will be looking to take advantage of familiar surroundings.

Unfortunately, due to the 3pm blackout rule in English football, the game will not be available for live broadcast in the UK. However, fans can catch highlights on BBC One’s Match of the Day, airing at 10.30pm on Saturday night.

Team News and Line-ups

Roy Hodgson’s Palace side will be without Joachim Andersen, who is on the verge of completing a transfer to Fulham. This will be a significant loss for the Eagles as Andersen has been a key figure in their defence. On the fitness front, Matheus Franca is the only player in doubt, meaning Palace should have a relatively strong squad available for the match.

David Moyes, now leading the Hammers in the post-Lopetegui era, may hand first starts to summer signings Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. All eyes will be on how these fresh additions adapt to life in the Premier League. Additionally, Edson Alvarez is expected to be back in contention, adding further depth to Moyes’ options.

With both teams keen to bounce back from opening-week defeats, this London derby could be closely contested. Crystal Palace, playing at home, may have a slight edge, especially with the fervour of the Selhurst Park crowd. However, West Ham’s summer signings could spark an improved performance after a disappointing start.

Given Palace’s strong defensive structure and West Ham’s growing attacking threat, a low-scoring draw seems likely. A 1-1 outcome could be a realistic prediction, although both sides will be pushing hard for the win.

Predicted scoreline: Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham

This match holds a lot of significance as both clubs attempt to gain momentum in the early stages of the Premier League campaign. With key players missing for Palace and a fresh wave of talent for West Ham, this derby will be one to watch for any fan of London football.