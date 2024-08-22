Report: Man City Have Already Found Their Julian Alvarez Replacement in Shock Transfer Move

Man City Eyeing Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi as Potential Alvarez Replacement

City’s Search for a New Forward

Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions, are currently contemplating a strategic move into the transfer market following Julian Alvarez’s significant £82 million transfer to Atletico Madrid. Reports from Sky Sports suggest that City’s search has led them to Celtic’s forward Kyogo Furuhashi. This development underscores City’s prudent approach to recruitment, reflecting their willingness to pursue only the right fit to bolster their squad.

Kyogo, who has been impressive since his move to Celtic in 2021, has proven his prowess on the field by netting 73 goals in 135 appearances. His potential availability has sparked interest from Pep Guardiola’s side, who are keen on adding a dynamic forward to their lineup. The Japanese international’s current form was highlighted during a pre-season friendly against Man City in the USA, where he managed to score, demonstrating his capability against top-tier opponents.

Other Transfer Considerations and Strategies

City’s transfer strategy appears to be a broad canvas. Aside from Kyogo, Sky Sports News highlighted that City have shown interest in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and have also been offered the chance to bring back Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona. This suggests that Guardiola is keeping his options open, aiming to enhance his squad depth as they prepare to defend their Premier League title.

Celtic’s Recent Moves and Prospects

Meanwhile, Celtic have not been idle this transfer window. They’ve secured the signing of Adam Idah from Norwich City for £9.5 million. Idah’s successful loan spell last season, culminating in a decisive goal in the Scottish Cup final, has made him a valuable addition to the Scottish champions. Such movements within Celtic’s squad may affect their dynamics and could play into City’s considerations on whether or not to pursue Kyogo as a serious option.

Fan Perspectives and Expectations

Sky Sports’ Kris Boyd commented on the situation, stating, “Kyogo could do a job for Man City.” Boyd further emphasized Kyogo’s attributes such as his movement, pace, and work rate, which could complement City’s high-energy playing style. This analysis is crucial as it not only showcases Kyogo’s adaptability but also aligns with what City might require to stay competitive on all fronts.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Kyogo Furuhashi’s Impact in the 2023-2024 Champions League

Kyogo Furuhashi’s performance in the 2023-2024 Champions League has been depicted through detailed performance data on a radar chart by Fbref, showcasing a diverse set of skills from the forward. Over 447 minutes, Furuhashi’s statistical contributions highlight both his strengths and areas for potential improvement.

Breaking Down Furuhashi’s Attacking Metrics

Furuhashi shines in his non-penalty goals, ranking in the 63rd percentile among forwards, which underscores his ability to find the net from open play. His assists and expected assists goals (xAG) are also notable, placing him in the 45th and 43rd percentiles respectively. This solidifies his role not just as a scorer, but as a critical playmaker for his team. However, his performance in shot-creating actions suggests there is room to enhance his involvement in building up attacks, as he stands only in the 13th percentile.

Possession and Defensive Contributions

In terms of possession, Kyogo demonstrates proficiency in progressive passes and carries, with scores in the 38th percentile, indicating his capability to advance the ball and create offensive momentum. This aspect of his game is crucial in transitioning from midfield to attacking positions, reflecting his dynamic style of play.

Defensively, Kyogo’s engagement is less pronounced. His metrics for blocks and clearances are relatively low, which is typical for a forward. His percentile in these areas suggests that while defensive duties are not his primary role, there is potential for a more balanced contribution to his team’s overall tactics.

Kyogo Furuhashi’s current performance data from the Champions League presents a player with considerable attacking talents and the ability to influence games significantly. As the season progresses, enhancing his shot-creation and defensive involvement could see him become even more vital to his team’s success in Europe.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester City supporter’s perspective, the potential acquisition of Kyogo Furuhashi could be seen as an intriguing yet cautious move. While Kyogo’s stats are impressive and his performances in Scotland noteworthy, some fans might question whether he can replicate this form in the Premier League, which is a significant step up in terms of competition.

Kyogo’s work rate and versatility could indeed make him a valuable asset, especially under Guardiola’s system which demands high intensity and flexibility from its forwards. However, there could be concerns about his ability to immediately adapt to the physicality and pace of English football. The memory of Alvarez’s contributions and the void his departure creates might also weigh heavily on expectations from any new forward joining the squad.

Overall, while the excitement of a new signing is undeniable, City fans will likely be watching the developments closely, hoping that if Kyogo does join, he will not only fit in but also provide the necessary impact to ensure continued success across all competitions.