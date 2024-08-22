Chelsea’s Strategy Under Maresca: Disasi’s Uncertain Future

Chelsea’s Defensive Shuffle

As Chelsea continue to reshape their squad under Enzo Maresca, the future of defender Axel Disasi looks increasingly precarious. Despite joining from AS Monaco for €45 million just last summer and making 44 appearances in his debut season, Disasi finds himself outside of Maresca’s core plans. According to The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, the shift in strategy could see the French defender moving on, with Newcastle United showing significant interest. As reported by Football Transfers.

Newcastle Eyes Disasi

With Newcastle in the market for a new centre-back and baulking at Crystal Palace’s high valuation of Marc Guehi, they have turned their attention to Disasi. Reports from David Ornstein highlight Newcastle’s readiness to capitalize on the uncertainty at Chelsea, potentially adding Disasi to their defensive ranks as they continue to build a competitive squad for the upcoming season.

Chelsea’s Centre-Back Hierarchy

Maresca’s preferred central defensive partnership consists of Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana, placing Disasi further down the pecking order. Summer acquisition Tosin Adarabioyo has also been favoured above Disasi, making the French international’s position at the club even less secure. With his recent surgery for a hernia issue sidelining him for most of the pre-season, his chances to impress the new head coach have been severely limited.

The Broader Clearout at Stamford Bridge

The overhaul at Chelsea isn’t limited to just Disasi. The club has been active in the transfer market, bringing in 10 new players and preparing for further departures. High-profile names like Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell have been sidelined from first-team activities, indicating a significant shift in team dynamics. The likes of Romelu Lukaku and Armando Broja are also on the exit list as Chelsea aims to streamline their squad in alignment with Maresca’s vision.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The loss of Disasi could be seen as a hasty decision given his solid performance last season. His departure, coupled with the introduction of new faces, presents a gamble that could disrupt the defensive stability They’ve started to build.

However, trusting in Maresca’s vision is essential. His preference for Colwill and Fofana, backed by Adarabioyo, suggests a strategy focused on youth and dynamism, possibly offering a more fluid and versatile defensive line than what Disasi might provide. The anticipation of how these changes will translate on the pitch is palpable among fans who are eager to see Chelsea return to their dominant ways.

The summer clearout, although drastic, is a bold move by Chelsea to align the squad with Maresca’s tactical ethos. It underscores a commitment to a long-term vision, which could very well bring about the resurgence of Chelsea as a formidable force in both domestic and European competitions. As the transfer window progresses, the hope is that these changes foster a stronger, more cohesive team ready to challenge for titles.