Report: Martin O’Neill Reveals Almost Taking Everton Job

Martin O’Neill Reflects on Nearly Managing Everton

O’Neill’s Everton Opportunity

Martin O’Neill, during his recent appearance on The Football Authorities podcast, shared an intriguing snippet from his managerial past—a near stint at Everton that never materialized. O’Neill, known for his successful periods at Leicester City, Celtic, and Aston Villa, divulged that he was once in the running to take over at Goodison Park following Howard Kendall’s departure in 1998.

Decision to Stay at Leicester

O’Neill, who was deeply engaged with Leicester City at the time, chose to stay committed to his project despite the allure of managing Everton. “When I was manager of Leicester City way back in 1998, I had an opportunity to go to Everton at the time,” O’Neill disclosed. He further explained his decision process while working as a pundit in France during the World Cup: “But I was really enjoying myself at Leicester City and I didn’t take it.”

Admiration for Everton

Despite opting not to join Everton, O’Neill expressed his longstanding admiration for the club and its supporters. He reminisced about the unique atmosphere at Goodison Park, noting, “Everton is a football club that I admire greatly and have done for years and years. I just think the atmosphere at Goodison Park is fantastic.”

Everton’s Path Forward

Following O’Neill’s decision, Everton appointed Walter Smith, moving in a different direction which has since shaped the club’s trajectory. O’Neill’s revelation provides a fascinating glimpse into what might have been—a different chapter in Everton’s rich history.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

It’s a stark reminder of the ‘what could have been’ moments that seem to pepper the club’s history. O’Neill, with his proven track record at Leicester and subsequent successes, might have steered the club through a turbulent period with the kind of stability and progress they desperately needed at the time.

The disappointment deepens when considering the tumultuous years that followed under other managers, which were marked by inconsistencies and unfulfilled potential. O’Neill’s leadership qualities and his knack for building cohesive units could have been the catalyst for a stronger, more resilient Everton during those years.

Reflecting on his words, it’s impossible not to feel a mix of respect and regret. His respect for the club and the fans, his acknowledgement of the unique atmosphere at Goodison Park—all these sentiments will resonate deeply with fans. Yet, the regret that such an experienced and passionate manager never took the helm during a pivotal time in their history is palpable.

The club’s decision-making process in choosing managers and their vision for the team’s future must be shaped by not just the successes but also the missed opportunities of the past.