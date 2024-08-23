Ornstein: Newcastle Defender Seeks Move Away

Kieran Trippier Eyes Newcastle Exit Amid Everton Interest

Kieran Trippier’s desire to leave Newcastle United marks a significant shift in his career trajectory. The England international, who was pivotal in Newcastle’s resurgence under new ownership since his arrival in January 2022, now finds himself seeking a new challenge. According to David Ornstein in The Athletic, Everton have expressed interest in signing the 33-year-old full-back.

Trippier’s diminishing role at Newcastle has likely contributed to his decision. Being left on the bench during Newcastle’s season opener against Southampton and seeing the captain’s armband handed to Bruno Guimaraes will have stung for a player of his calibre. With two years left on his contract, Trippier is exploring options that offer more regular first-team football, and Everton could be an appealing destination.

Sean Dyche’s connection with Trippier from their Burnley days adds another layer of intrigue. Dyche, now Everton’s manager, could offer Trippier the playing time he desires, and Everton’s need for experience at right-back aligns well with Trippier’s ambitions.

However, any potential move will depend on Newcastle’s willingness to let go of their seasoned defender, especially after rebuffing Bayern Munich’s interest in January. With the Saudi Pro League also in the mix, Trippier’s next move is far from certain.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Kieran Trippier’s potential departure will be a bitter pill to swallow. Trippier was more than just a defender; he symbolised the club’s new era of ambition and growth. Seeing him sidelined for the season opener against Southampton and stripped of the captaincy sends a clear message that his time at St James’ Park may be nearing its end.

For many fans, this move will raise questions about Newcastle’s squad depth and the club’s strategy. Why let go of a player who has been so influential? Tino Livramento may be the future, but can he truly fill Trippier’s boots immediately? There’s also concern that this decision may disrupt the dressing room, particularly with someone as experienced and respected as Trippier.

Everton might seem like a step down for a player of Trippier’s quality, but at 33, regular game time might be the priority.

Newcastle fans will be hoping that the club has a solid plan in place to replace Trippier if he does depart, ensuring the momentum built over the past two years isn’t lost.