Romano: Al Hilal Make a Move for Man City Outcast

Joao Cancelo Set for Saudi Switch? Man City Receive Al Hilal Bid

Cancelo’s Future Hangs in the Balance

Joao Cancelo, Manchester City’s out-of-favour full-back, could soon be making a dramatic move to the Saudi Pro League, with reports emerging that Al Hilal have lodged a formal bid for the Portuguese star. This comes as Cancelo returns to the Etihad following a loan spell at Barcelona, but his future under Pep Guardiola remains uncertain.

Al Hilal’s Interest in Cancelo

Al Hilal, the reigning Saudi Pro League champions, are keen to secure Cancelo’s services, with Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, who previously coached Cancelo at Benfica, eyeing the defender as his top target. According to Fabrizio Romano, talks between the Saudi club, Manchester City, and Cancelo’s representatives are already underway. The move could offer Cancelo an escape route from a situation that has seen him sidelined in City’s first two Premier League matches of the season.

🚨🔵 Al Hilal have submitted formal bid to sign João Cancelo as negotiations are underway with Man City and player’s camp. He’s the first choice for Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus. In case of Cancelo’s arrival, Al Hilal RB Saud Abdulhamid could join AS Roma as talks took place. pic.twitter.com/pMyjo1cl7X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2024

Guardiola’s Dilemma

Pep Guardiola’s stance on Cancelo has been ambiguous. The City manager acknowledged last week that no formal offers had been made for the player, but his tone hinted at uncertainty. “He’s training with us,” Guardiola said. “We will see [what happens]. Maybe he will stay, maybe he will go on loan. I don’t know yet. It depends on his agents and the club.”

Cancelo’s impressive past performances, including helping City to back-to-back Premier League titles in 2020/21 and 2021/22, are undeniable. Yet, his sudden fall from favour midway through City’s Treble-winning campaign, compounded by dissatisfaction with playing time and competition from Nathan Ake and Rico Lewis, has left his future hanging in the balance.

From Barcelona to Bayern and Now Saudi Arabia?

Cancelo’s return to City comes after a stint at Barcelona, where club president Joan Laporta had expressed interest in extending his loan. However, with Barcelona prioritising other transfer targets this summer, no move materialised. Cancelo instead joined Bayern Munich on loan in January 2023, where he contributed to the Bundesliga side’s campaign. Despite his contract with City running until 2027, a return to regular first-team football appears unlikely under Guardiola.

The Saudi Pro League’s Growing Influence

A move to Al Hilal would see Cancelo join a growing list of European stars drawn to the Saudi Pro League. The financial pull and competitive rise of Saudi football have made it an increasingly attractive destination for players seeking a fresh start. For Cancelo, this could be the ideal opportunity to revive his career away from the Premier League spotlight, and reunite with a familiar face in Jorge Jesus.

With the transfer window still open, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether Joao Cancelo’s future lies in Manchester or Saudi Arabia.