Report: Ipswich Agree Deal with Sunderland for £15m Forward

Ipswich Close in on Sunderland’s Jack Clarke

Ipswich Town have reportedly agreed a £15 million deal with Sunderland for forward Jack Clarke. The deal also includes £5 million in potential add-ons, making it one of Ipswich’s most significant signings this summer.

Clarke, 23, has been a standout performer for Sunderland, netting 27 goals in 94 appearances since his permanent move from Tottenham. Now, he’s set to undergo a medical with Ipswich on Friday, potentially becoming Kieran McKenna’s 10th signing of the transfer window.

York-born Clarke began his career at Leeds United, where he made 25 first-team appearances. After a move to Tottenham in 2019, he found opportunities limited, leading to loan spells at QPR, Stoke, and eventually Sunderland, where he revitalised his career.

Capped six times by England at under-20 level, Clarke’s move to Ipswich signifies the club’s ambition to strengthen their squad for the challenges ahead.

This transfer could be pivotal for both Ipswich and Clarke as they look to make an impact in the coming season.