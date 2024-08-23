Report: Spurs Captain Speaks Out on Ambitions and Leadership

Son Heung-min: A Tottenham Legend in the Making?

As Tottenham Hotspur approaches a pivotal point in their season, all eyes are on their captain, Son Heung-min. The South Korean forward, who has been with the club for nearly a decade, recently opened up to BBC Sport about his desire to be remembered as a Spurs legend. But while fans may already regard him as one of their all-time greats, Son himself believes he has more to accomplish before he can claim that status.

A Journey Towards Legendary Status

Son’s impact on Tottenham Hotspur is undeniable. Since joining the club in 2015, he has made over 500 appearances and consistently delivered on the pitch. His partnership with former teammate Harry Kane was one of the most prolific in Premier League history, with both players regularly contributing to the team’s goal tally. Despite Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich, Son remains a vital figure at Spurs, shouldering the responsibility of leading the team both on and off the pitch.

Reflecting on his time at the club, Son told BBC Sport: “Legendary. Being at one team in 10 years is a good effort I think. You have to be consistent with this and you also have to give something back to the club.”

However, the forward is quick to temper any talk of legendary status with a reminder that he is still chasing silverware with Tottenham. “I still don’t think I am a legend of this club. I have said I want to win something with Spurs, then I want to be very happy to be called legend,” he added.

The Elusive Trophy

Tottenham Hotspur has not lifted a major trophy since their League Cup triumph in 2008. For a player of Son’s calibre, this is undoubtedly a source of frustration. The forward remains hopeful that this season could be the one where Spurs finally end their trophy drought. “I joined Spurs to win a trophy and I hope we can make a special season,” he said.

Son’s hunger for success is evident, but he is not setting any specific goals for himself. “I am not setting a goal of where I should be,” he explained. “Imagine if I say 10 goals or something and you score 10 goals in six games, your goal is done. I want to push as much as I can, never feeling it is enough.”

This relentless drive to achieve more is what has made Son such an integral part of Tottenham’s squad. Whether it’s scoring goals, creating opportunities, or leading by example, he embodies the qualities of a true leader.

Leading by Example

Son’s leadership on and off the pitch has been a crucial aspect of his development at Tottenham. Appointed as club captain last year, replacing Hugo Lloris, Son has embraced the additional responsibility. “It has been good. I’ve learned a lot of things in the last year,” he said.

Despite admitting that being a captain is not always easy, Son is committed to setting the right example for his teammates, particularly the younger players in the squad. “I just want to be a good example with good behaviour. We have such a young group of players and if the captain does the right thing then the players will do the same things,” he noted.

This sense of responsibility extends beyond the pitch. Son recognises the importance of maintaining high standards in all aspects of his life, understanding that his actions influence those around him.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Tottenham Hotspur fans, particularly those who have followed the club through thick and thin, must be buzzing with excitement. Son Heung-min’s comments resonate deeply with the Spurs faithful who have witnessed his growth over the years. A player who gives his all, every time he steps on the pitch, Son’s humility is as commendable as his talent.

His ability to consistently deliver goals, his unwavering commitment to the club, and his leadership qualities make him a player who will be remembered fondly, regardless of whether he lifts a trophy. The fact that Son wants to achieve more, that he isn’t resting on his laurels, only fuels the hope that Tottenham’s long wait for silverware could soon be over.

The Spurs community will undoubtedly rally behind their captain, hoping that his ambition and dedication will inspire the team to greater heights. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Son, not just for his on-field exploits but for his ability to lead Tottenham to glory. Could this be the season that cements Son Heung-min’s status as a true Tottenham legend? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain—Son’s journey with Spurs is far from over, and the best may still be yet to come.