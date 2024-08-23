Report: Wolves Lead Race for Brazilian Midfielder Over Man Utd

Wolves Lead Chase for Fluminense Midfielder Andre as Manchester United Monitor Situation

The Premier League transfer window always brings excitement and surprises, and this summer is no different. According to an exclusive report by Football Transfers, Wolverhampton Wanderers are stepping up their pursuit of Fluminense midfielder Andre, while Manchester United are also keeping him on their radar. With both clubs showing interest in the Brazilian, the next few weeks could see a bidding war for the talented 23-year-old.

Wolves’ Strong Interest in Andre

Wolves are reportedly leading the race to secure Andre’s signature. The club is currently exploring the structure of a potential deal with Fluminense, and it is understood that a transfer could be worth between €25 million and €30 million. As Football Transfers reports, “Wolves are exploring the structure of any transfer with Fluminense, who are open to a sale.” This indicates that the Brazilian club is willing to negotiate, which could be a positive sign for Wolves fans hoping to see Andre in the Premier League next season.

Andre’s agent, who also represents Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, is believed to be facilitating the discussions. The connection between Gomes and Andre’s agent could provide a strategic advantage for Wolves in securing the player. Football Transfers highlights this relationship by noting that “Andre shares the same agent as Joao Gomes,” which could make negotiations smoother for the Molineux side.

Manchester United’s Approach

While Wolves are actively pursuing Andre, Manchester United are keeping him as an option. United have been involved in discussions with Jorge Mendes and Paris Saint-Germain over a deal for Manuel Ugarte, and it appears that a breakthrough is close. “The Red Devils have had further talks with Jorge Mendes and Paris Saint-Germain over a deal for Manuel Ugarte and we are told that a breakthrough is close,” reports Football Transfers. Despite their focus on Ugarte, United are keeping a watchful eye on Andre as a backup plan.

United’s interest in Andre is not new; they made an approach for the midfielder earlier this summer. However, their priority remains Ugarte, and their pursuit of the Fluminense star might hinge on the conclusion of the Ugarte deal. Should United secure Ugarte, their need for Andre could diminish, leaving Wolves in pole position.

Fluminense Open to Selling Andre

Fluminense’s willingness to negotiate a sale for Andre has opened the door for both Wolves and Manchester United. The Brazilian club previously rejected offers from Liverpool and West Ham, and Fulham’s efforts to sign Andre fell through earlier this summer. As Football Transfers states, “West Ham launched a proposal at the time, but it was knocked back by Fluminense.” Now, Fluminense seem more open to letting their star midfielder leave, possibly influenced by the club’s financial situation or Andre’s desire to test himself in the Premier League.

Andre’s potential move to the Premier League aligns with his ambitions, having previously been linked with top-tier English clubs. His style of play, combining defensive solidity with an ability to distribute the ball effectively, makes him a highly sought-after talent in the European market.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The pursuit of Andre is an exciting development. Wolves have been searching for a dynamic midfielder to strengthen their squad, and Andre’s profile fits perfectly. His versatility as both a central and defensive midfielder would add depth and options to the team’s midfield, especially following recent departures.

The potential partnership with Joao Gomes could also be pivotal. Having another Brazilian midfielder who shares the same agent and speaks the same language could help Andre settle quickly into life in England. Additionally, Wolves’ proactive approach in exploring a deal structure shows the club’s ambition to build a competitive team capable of challenging for higher positions in the Premier League.

Securing Andre would signal Wolves’ intent to not only survive but thrive in the Premier League. It would demonstrate their ability to attract talent from South America and compete with clubs like Manchester United for top players. For Wolves fans, the coming weeks could bring anticipation and hope as they look forward to a possible new midfield star at Molineux.