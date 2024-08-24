Premier League Clash: Brighton vs Man Utd – Where to Watch and What to Expect

Brighton vs Manchester United: A Crucial Premier League Clash

Manchester United travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton in what promises to be a challenging Premier League fixture. After a dramatic late victory against Fulham, where Joshua Zirkzee scored a last-gasp winner on his debut, the Red Devils will be eager to build momentum. However, Brighton, under the new leadership of Fabian Hurzeler, will provide a stern test.

Brighton’s Resurgence

Brighton come into this game with renewed vigour, having dispatched Everton with a commanding performance in their last outing. Hurzeler’s side is keen to bounce back from a tough previous season, and a strong showing against Manchester United would further bolster their confidence.

Manchester United’s Challenges

While Manchester United’s late heroics against Fulham showcased their resilience, the trip to Brighton represents a different kind of challenge. The Seagulls are known for their tactical discipline and attacking flair, making this a potential banana skin for Erik ten Hag’s men.

How to Watch Brighton vs Manchester United

For fans eager to catch the action, the match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage begins at 11am BST, with kick-off scheduled for 12:30pm. Subscribers can also stream the game live via the Discovery+ app.

