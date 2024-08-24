Tottenham’s New Signing Sidelined for Everton Showdown

Spurs Face Everton Clash Without New Signing Solanke

Solanke sidelined after Leicester knock

Tottenham’s latest acquisition, Dominic Solanke, is set to miss Saturday’s Premier League showdown against Everton due to an unfortunate ankle injury. The £65 million signing from Bournemouth sustained the knock during Spurs’ opening fixture against Leicester. Despite completing the game, the injury has worsened, leading manager Ange Postecoglou to confirm that Solanke will not be fit for the upcoming match.

“Dom picked up a knock in the last game so he got through the game but it flared up the day after, so he’ll miss tomorrow,” Postecoglou stated.

Richarlison ready to step in

With Solanke ruled out, Richarlison is expected to take his place in the starting lineup. Postecoglou outlined the possible timeline for Solanke’s return, noting that the injury, while concerning, isn’t severe.

“It’s an ankle injury, he copped it really early on, someone went across his ankle. It just depends on his recovery [when he returns], obviously we’ve got the international break. but it’s not serious,” said the Spurs boss.

Spurs’ injury woes continue

Solanke’s absence is not Tottenham’s only concern. Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is also unavailable after suffering a concussion. Postecoglou highlighted the club’s cautious approach to head injuries, ensuring that Bentancur’s recovery is fully prioritised before his return to the squad.

“We respect concussion protocols and [with] any head injury we’ll always be a little more conservative. The good news is he’s bounced back really well, done all the tests, but we’ll take our time with Rodrigo before putting him back out there,” Postecoglou explained.

Bissouma back, but questions remain

In Bentancur’s absence, Yves Bissouma could be called upon, though his recent controversy casts a shadow. The Malian midfielder was suspended after being filmed inhaling laughing gas, an incident that has not been fully forgotten within the club. While Bissouma is available for selection, Postecoglou hinted that the situation requires further management.

“Biss is available but we’ve got some options there and the whole idea of bulking up the squad in pre-season was for these kinds of scenarios. He’s available for selection but the bridge building continues,” said Postecoglou.