Report: Napoli’s €25m Offer for Man Utd Midfielder

Napoli Make McTominay Offer to Manchester United

According to ESPN, Napoli have made a €25 million offer to sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay. The Serie A champions are keen to bring the Scottish international to Italy on loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent next summer.

However, Manchester United may be reluctant to accept the offer as it falls short of their valuation of the player. Reports suggest that the Red Devils are holding out for a fee closer to €35 million. With negotiations ongoing, it remains to be seen whether a compromise will be reached between the two clubs.

McTominay’s Role at Manchester United

Despite being linked with a move away, McTominay has featured in both of Manchester United’s Premier League matches this season, most recently in their 1-0 win against Fulham. The 27-year-old came on as a substitute and has now made 253 career club appearances since his debut in 2017.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag seems to view McTominay as a valuable squad member. However, with the club’s ongoing transfer business, his future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

Negotiations Continue

As the transfer window approaches its final days, it will be interesting to see if Napoli improve their offer or if another club swoops in to secure McTominay’s signature. Until then, both clubs remain locked in discussions, with Manchester United’s asking price being the key sticking point.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

While not always a starter, McTominay embodies the grit and determination that many supporters admire in a United player. His 253 appearances are a testament to his loyalty and adaptability, which have been crucial for the team, especially during injury crises.

Selling him for €25 million seems undervalued, especially in today’s inflated transfer market. For a player who has consistently shown up when called upon, €35 million should be the minimum United should accept. McTominay offers a unique blend of physicality and experience that could still be valuable in a long and challenging season. The club’s willingness to let him go for a lower price might reflect more on their current financial pressures rather than his true worth.

If McTominay leaves, it raises questions about United’s depth in midfield. Will the club adequately replace him, or will they rely on young and unproven talent? For many supporters, this deal feels rushed and could backfire if injuries or form issues arise during the season.