Son Shines as Tottenham Cruise Past Everton in Premier League Win

Tottenham Triumph Over Lacklustre Everton in Premier League Clash

Tottenham Hotspur secured their first Premier League win of the season with a commanding performance against an uninspired Everton side. Spurs dominated from the outset, displaying relentless energy that left Everton chasing shadows.

Bissouma’s Opener Sets the Tone

From the opening whistle, Tottenham pressed high and fast, immediately putting Everton on the back foot. Their persistence paid off when Yves Bissouma capitalised on a well-crafted move. Dejan Kulusevski’s clever play on the edge of the box allowed Bissouma to unleash a thunderous shot that rattled the underside of the crossbar before finding the net.

Son’s Brilliance Punishes Pickford

Everton’s woes deepened when Jordan Pickford hesitated on the ball. Son Heung-Min, ever the opportunist, swiftly dispossessed the England goalkeeper and calmly rolled the ball into the empty goal, doubling Tottenham’s lead.

Romero Seals the Deal

Tottenham continued to exert control after the break, with Cristian Romero adding a third goal. Outmuscling James Tarkowski and Michael Keane, Romero rose highest to nod in James Maddison’s perfectly weighted corner, leaving Everton with a mountain to climb.

Son’s Late Strike Secures Victory

Son capped off the evening with his second goal, driving a low shot through Pickford’s legs after a dynamic run from Micky van de Ven. Although Everton managed a single shot on target, it was comfortably saved by Guglielmo Vicario, encapsulating a night of frustration for the Merseyside club.