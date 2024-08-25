Goldbridge: Man Utd’s Loss to Brighton Major Tactical Flaws

Ten Hag’s Tactical Disaster: Mark Goldbridge and The United Stand React to Man Utd’s Latest Setback

The Manchester United fanbase is no stranger to frustration, but the latest debacle against Brighton has intensified the spotlight on Erik ten Hag. On The United Stand podcast, Mark Goldbridge didn’t hold back in his criticism of the Man Utd manager’s decisions, which he describes as a “disaster class.”

Team Selection Woes

From the outset, Goldbridge was stunned by the team selection, calling it “absolutely shite.” The decision to bench Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho in favour of players who have consistently underperformed left many fans scratching their heads. Goldbridge questioned why Ten Hag opted to start with a team that struggled in previous games, saying, “You pick Maguire who’s made mistakes for years and makes another bloody mistake.”

This wasn’t just a matter of poor player choices. According to Goldbridge, the tactical setup was flawed from the start. “We’ve got a manager who waits for problems before he puts solutions in,” he remarked, reflecting on how Ten Hag’s conservative approach has cost the team dearly.

Bruno Fernandes Substitution Disaster

The most baffling decision of the match, as highlighted by Goldbridge, was the substitution of Bruno Fernandes. In his view, taking off the captain and most creative player when the game was still in the balance was a “stunning” mistake. “You take Bruno Fernandes off in a game where we shouldn’t have taken him off… that was the moment where we lost the game,” Goldbridge fumed.

It wasn’t just about the substitution; it was the timing and context. Fernandes had been pivotal in Manchester United’s attacking play, and his removal allowed Brighton to take control of the game. Goldbridge didn’t mince words: “You take the captain of the team and the most creative player off… game over.”

Ten Hag Under Fire

The podcast wasn’t just a rant against a single game. Goldbridge and other contributors voiced concerns about Ten Hag’s overall management style. “I’m furious with Ten Hag… this is a disaster class,” Goldbridge declared. His frustration wasn’t just about the loss to Brighton but a pattern of poor decisions that seem to be becoming a hallmark of Ten Hag’s tenure.

The contributors also raised concerns about Ten Hag’s handling of players like Rashford and Maguire, questioning why underperforming players are continually given chances. “Rashford ain’t good… why is he still starting?” was a sentiment echoed by many.

Where Does Man Utd Go From Here?

As the podcast concluded, the discussion turned to the future. Despite the frustration, Goldbridge urged fans to avoid knee-jerk reactions. He acknowledged that sacking Ten Hag isn’t the solution, but emphasized that the manager needs to learn from his mistakes quickly. “Hopefully we can still get top four, hopefully we can have a good season… but that was on the manager.”

The mood among United fans is tense, and unless Ten Hag can turn things around quickly, the pressure will only continue to mount. As Goldbridge pointed out, “There’s no way else to go… the manager has cost us the game.”