Ornstein: Man City Consider €20m Prolific Striker as Alvarez Replacement in Late Transfer Move

Manchester City Contemplate Orri Oskarsson as Backup to Erling Haaland

In a recent report by David Ornstein from The Athletic, it has been revealed that Manchester City have considered making a move for Orri Oskarsson from FC Copenhagen to serve as backup to Erling Haaland. The 19-year-old Icelandic striker has caught the attention of several European clubs due to his prolific form, netting seven goals in just 11 appearances this season. While City admire the youngster, it appears unlikely that they will push forward with a deal before the transfer window closes.

Oskarsson’s potential departure from FC Copenhagen is almost certain, with the transfer fee anticipated to be around €20 million (£16.9m; $22.4m) plus add-ons. Despite this, Manchester City are not expected to advance their interest, with other Premier League clubs, as well as Porto and Real Sociedad, also vying for the striker’s signature.

🚨 EXCL: Man City have considered Copenhagen’s Orri Oskarsson as Haaland back-up. #MCFC unlikely to pursue for now but firm admirers & 19yo Iceland int’l set for ~€20M + addons move. Targeted by other PL sides & likes of #FCPorto, #Sociedad @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/tBvZyI9cFM — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 25, 2024

City’s Forward Line Depth

The report indicates that City’s interest in bolstering their forward line includes exploring other options such as Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi. Yet, with Julian Alvarez having moved to Atletico Madrid and Oscar Bobb out with an injury, Pep Guardiola appears content with his current squad. Reinforcements will only be pursued if an ideal opportunity presents itself.

Given the quality of City’s attacking options, the reluctance to rush into a deal makes sense. The focus seems to be on strategic signings rather than just adding depth for the sake of it.

Oskarsson’s Impressive Record

Oskarsson’s rise in European football has been remarkable. His seven goals in 11 games have positioned him as one of the continent’s top young talents. As he edges closer to a move, it will be intriguing to see where he lands and how he develops further.

Our View – EPL Index

It’s hard not to feel excited about the possibility of adding a young, hungry talent like Orri Oskarsson to Man City’s already stellar squad. While it’s true that Erling Haaland is irreplaceable, having a quality backup who can step in and perform when needed is crucial in a long, grueling season. Oskarsson’s goal-scoring record is impressive, and at just 19 years old, he has the potential to develop into a top striker under Pep Guardiola’s guidance.

The decision not to push forward with the transfer might leave some fans feeling disappointed, but it also shows that the club is being patient and strategic. We don’t just buy for the sake of buying. If Oskarsson doesn’t fit the exact profile Pep wants, it’s better to wait. But seeing his name linked with us is a sign that City are always on the lookout for emerging talent.

Personally, I’d love to see him in sky blue, especially if he can bring that scoring touch with him. But if not, I trust the club to make the right call. Either way, it’s exciting times for City fans.