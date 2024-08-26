Report: Premier League Striker Set for Huge £325k a Week Saudi Move

Ivan Toney Set to Join Al-Ahli: What It Means for Brentford and the Premier League

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is reportedly on the verge of joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, according to a report from TEAMtalk. With less than a year remaining on his contract, the England international’s move has been widely anticipated, and it now seems only the final details are left to be ironed out.

A Pivotal Moment for Brentford

Toney, 28, was notably absent from Brentford’s squad in their recent game against Liverpool, signaling that a move is imminent. Sources close to the club have revealed to TEAMtalk that he is ‘set to join’ Al-Ahli, a move that could have significant ramifications for Brentford’s season.

Having been linked with top Premier League clubs such as Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, and Manchester United, it seemed inevitable that Toney would be heading to a bigger stage. However, no concrete offers materialised from these clubs, allowing Al-Ahli to swoop in.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been candid about Toney’s potential departure, acknowledging that the striker could leave if a suitable offer came in. “Ivan trained the whole week. Trained with good attitude in every aspect. He could be involved, he could not be involved [against Liverpool]. He could be here after the 30 [August] and he could not be here. Basically everything is up in the air,” Frank told BBC Sport.

Al-Ahli’s Ambitious Bid

Al-Ahli’s interest in Toney isn’t new. The Saudi club previously had a £35 million bid rejected, according to TEAMtalk. While the exact figure of their latest offer remains undisclosed, it’s clear that negotiations have reached a breakthrough. Reports suggest that personal terms were never a sticking point, with Al-Ahli reportedly ready to offer Toney a staggering £325,000 per week, a significant jump from his current £36,000 per week at Brentford.

What’s Next for Brentford?

Toney’s impact on Brentford has been undeniable since he joined the club in 2020. His 72 goals, including 21 in the 2022/23 season, have been crucial to the club’s success. Despite an eight-month suspension for gambling breaches disrupting his progress last season, Toney remained a key figure in Brentford’s push for Premier League survival.

Reports indicate that Brentford had placed a £40 million price tag on Toney, and it remains to be seen whether Al-Ahli’s latest offer meets that valuation. With the transfer window closing soon, Brentford will need to act quickly if they are to replace their talismanic striker.

Thomas Frank’s comments suggest that the club has been preparing for this possibility for some time. “I’ve said the whole time that if he’s here I’m very happy, if he’s not here then I’m happy on his behalf,” Frank added. But with Toney set to leave, Brentford may need to dip into the market for a late signing to ensure they can maintain their Premier League status.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Expectant Brentford Fans Await Rebuild

Brentford fans are likely feeling a mixture of emotions at this point. On one hand, there’s excitement at the prospect of reinvesting the potential windfall from Toney’s sale into new signings. After all, Toney’s goals have been the cornerstone of their Premier League campaigns, and finding a replacement will be no easy task. Brentford’s scouting team has proven astute in the past, but the pressure is now on to deliver yet again.

Concerned About Depth

However, there’s also a palpable sense of concern among the supporters. While Brentford has done well to survive in the Premier League, they remain one of the smaller clubs in the division. Losing a player of Toney’s caliber without a proven replacement could seriously jeopardize their season. The fans will be anxious to see how quickly the club can bring in reinforcements.

A Premier League Challenge

Moreover, Toney’s departure also raises questions about the broader competitiveness of the Premier League. With top English clubs failing to secure his services, and with Al-Ahli able to offer such lucrative terms, are we witnessing a shift in power dynamics? This deal could be a sign of things to come, as Saudi clubs continue to flex their financial muscle in the global market.

The next few days will be critical for Brentford, and the outcome of this transfer saga will likely define their season. Whether they can fill the void left by Toney and continue their rise in English football remains to be seen.