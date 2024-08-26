Report: Chelsea Bold New Third Kit with Unique Design Features

Chelsea Unveil New Nike Third Kit with Bold Design Choices

Chelsea have revealed their Nike third kit for the 2024/25 season, a striking design that the team will don during select away matches. The kit, predominantly black, stands out with its lighter shades and vibrant accents of pink and yellow, signalling a bold approach to the club’s apparel this year.

A kit befitting of Derby Day. ⚫️ Introducing our brand new third kit for 24/25. 🥶#BluesInTheUSA pic.twitter.com/dDPri7QT7i — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) August 25, 2024

Design Features: A Fresh Take on Tradition

One of the most eye-catching aspects of the new kit is the upturned Nike tick, a design feature that will be seen across several of Nike’s third kits this season. The minimalist crest is another notable element, featuring only Chelsea’s iconic lion and staff, stripping back the usual details for a more modern look. The design reflects a balance between tradition and innovation, aiming to make a statement both on and off the pitch.

Kit Launch Strategy

In a departure from traditional kit launches, Chelsea chose to unveil their third kit in an unconventional manner. The new design was showcased just before the Chelsea Women’s pre-season friendly against Arsenal in the United States, bypassing the usual fanfare associated with such announcements.

Sponsorship Uncertainties

One significant detail surrounding Chelsea’s kits this season is the absence of a primary front-of-shirt sponsor. While the men’s team started the Premier League campaign without one, the third kit featured Infinite Athlete in the social media reveal. This comes after the tech company secured a one-year deal worth £40 million at the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

However, reports suggest that terms for Infinite Athlete to continue as Chelsea’s main sponsor have not been finalised, and they are not expected to remain on the shirts. Despite this, the Blues still maintain Fever as their shirt sleeve sponsor, ensuring some continuity in their commercial partnerships.

Kits on Sale

As it stands, Chelsea kits available for purchase do not feature any primary sponsor, echoing the start of last season when the club also lacked a front-of-shirt partner. This situation continues to highlight the ongoing challenges in securing long-term sponsorship deals for the club.