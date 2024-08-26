Report: Spurs Fitness Updates on Key Players for Newcastle Game

Spurs Injury Update: Solanke, Udogie, Bentancur, and More

As Tottenham Hotspur prepare for their upcoming clash against Newcastle United, the club faces a series of injury concerns that could impact their performance. With key players like Dominic Solanke, Destiny Udogie, and Rodrigo Bentancur all dealing with fitness issues, manager Ange Postecoglou will be hoping for positive updates in the coming days. Here’s a closer look at the latest injury news from Spurs and potential return dates for the affected players.

Solanke’s Ankle Woes Continue

Dominic Solanke remains a central concern for Tottenham. The striker picked up an ankle injury during the draw against Leicester, which subsequently kept him out of the victory over Everton. Postecoglou has expressed cautious optimism, describing the injury as “not serious,” but acknowledged that Solanke’s return is unlikely before the international break. The manager explained, “Dom picked up a knock in the last game so he got through the game, but it flared up the day after, so he’ll miss tomorrow.”

While the injury may not be long-term, Solanke’s absence will still be felt as Spurs look to maintain their momentum in the Premier League. Fans will be hopeful that he can make his return for the Newcastle fixture on Sunday, September 1.

Udogie Sidelined by Fatigue

Destiny Udogie was another casualty in the match against Everton, with the defender being substituted late on due to muscle fatigue. Postecoglou confirmed that Udogie had been struggling with tiredness in both his hamstrings and calves, a situation the coaching staff has been monitoring closely. “Destiny was a bit sore,” Postecoglou stated. “Tiredness in both hamstrings and calves. He was really fatigued last week as well and we’re trying to build up his minutes.”

Despite these concerns, Udogie is expected to recover in time for the Newcastle game, with Spurs managing his workload carefully to prevent further issues.

Bentancur Under Concussion Protocols

Rodrigo Bentancur’s absence against Everton was due to a concussion suffered during the clash with Leicester. The midfielder’s head injury led to a stretchered exit, sparking concerns over his immediate future. However, Postecoglou offered some reassurance, noting that Bentancur was “conscious and communicating” after the incident and had responded well to initial tests. “We respect concussion protocols and [with] any head injury we’ll always be a little more conservative,” said the Spurs boss.

Bentancur’s return date is also set for Sunday, September 1, assuming he continues to progress through the necessary concussion protocols.

Forster and Lankshear: Gradual Returns

Fraser Forster is back in training and eyeing a return to the matchday squad before the end of the month. Postecoglou has been encouraged by Forster’s progress, stating, “Richy and Fraser have got back into training this week and both had a good block of training.” The veteran goalkeeper could be an important figure for Spurs as they navigate a busy fixture list.

Meanwhile, young striker Will Lankshear remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. Reports suggest that Lankshear will be out for a couple of weeks, with a potential return date in September 2024.

Conclusion: A Balancing Act for Spurs

As Tottenham gear up for a challenging period, managing these injuries will be crucial to their success. The hope is that key players like Solanke, Udogie, and Bentancur can make timely returns, helping Spurs maintain their strong start to the season.