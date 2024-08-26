Report: Everton Player Addresses Fan Anger Following Defeat

Maupay Addresses Abuse from Everton Fans After Tottenham Defeat

Everton striker Neal Maupay has spoken out after a video surfaced showing a group of supporters verbally abusing players at London Euston train station. The incident occurred following Everton’s 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, a result that has only deepened the club’s early-season struggles.

Responding to the Abuse

Maupay, who did not feature in the match, took to social media platform X to express his frustration with the situation. “Imagine another job where it’s normalised to get abuse like this,” he wrote. “Hanging around at a train station to scream at men who are trying their best.” His words highlight the growing tension between players and supporters, as Everton find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Everton’s Struggles Continue

This latest incident comes on the back of a difficult start to the season for Everton. After a 3-0 loss to Brighton on the opening day, the heavy defeat in North London marks the first time in the club’s history that they have lost their first two games of the season by three or more goals. The pressure is mounting on both the players and the management as they seek to turn their fortunes around.

Maupay’s Future at Everton

Maupay, who joined Everton from Brighton for £15 million in 2022, has found the back of the net just once in 32 appearances for the club. Despite his struggles, Everton recently rejected a loan offer from Marseille for the Frenchman, signalling that he remains part of their plans, at least for now.