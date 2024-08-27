Manchester City Defender Set for £21.2m Move to Saudi Club Al-Hilal

Joao Cancelo Set for Saudi Move: Manchester City Agree £21.2m Deal with Al-Hilal

Manchester City have reached a £21.2m agreement with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal for the transfer of Joao Cancelo. While personal terms are yet to be finalised, it is expected that the Portuguese defender will sign a three-year deal, bringing an end to his five-year tenure at the Etihad Stadium.

Cancelo’s Future at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola recently suggested that Cancelo could still feature for City, but the relationship between player and club has been strained. This tension led to Cancelo being loaned out to Bayern Munich and Barcelona over the past 18 months, a period marked by unresolved issues that seem to have pushed him towards a permanent exit.

Absence from Key Matches

Cancelo’s absence from City’s opening Premier League fixtures and the Community Shield win over Manchester United signals that his days in Manchester are numbered. His lack of involvement comes despite being a pivotal figure in City’s defence, particularly during their successful campaigns.

From Inverted Full-Back to Exit Door

Once hailed as Guardiola’s tactical innovation, Cancelo thrived in the inverted full-back role. However, just months after signing a new contract in 2022, he found himself on the periphery of Guardiola’s plans, paving the way for this significant move to Saudi Arabia.