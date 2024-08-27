Goldbridge: Liverpool and Chelsea Poised for Serie A Raid

Chiesa to Liverpool and Osimhen to Chelsea: Transfer Drama Heats Up

The latest episode of the That’s Football Podcast sees Mark Goldbridge dive deep into the summer transfer market, with a particular focus on two high-profile potential moves: Federico Chiesa to Liverpool and Victor Osimhen to Chelsea. As always, the podcast is packed with insights and opinions that keep football fans on the edge of their seats.

Liverpool’s Potential Swoop for Chiesa

Mark Goldbridge kicks off the discussion with the possibility of Federico Chiesa joining Liverpool. As he points out, Liverpool’s summer transfer activity has been surprisingly quiet, but the potential addition of Chiesa could change the dynamics of their squad. “Liverpool are methodical and Liverpool will do their homework,” Goldbridge says, emphasizing the thorough approach the club takes in assessing new signings. He continues, “If they look at Chiesa and they feel there is something that adds value to their squad, they will do this deal.”

Chiesa, a 26-year-old Italian international, is a player known for his flair and creativity, traits that could significantly bolster Liverpool’s attack. “He’s a very, very good player,” Goldbridge remarks, acknowledging Chiesa’s talent. However, he also raises concerns, mentioning that form and injury issues have plagued the Juventus star. Despite these concerns, Goldbridge remains optimistic, stating, “If Liverpool do it, I think it represents a question to other clubs who maybe could have looked at it… I’d be very excited about it if I was a Liverpool fan.”

Chelsea’s Search for a Striker: Osimhen in the Spotlight

Victor Osimhen has long been on the radar of top European clubs, and according to Goldbridge, Chelsea could be the next destination for the Nigerian striker. “If Chelsea get Osimhen, it’s the thing they’ve been missing for two years since Todd Boehly got involved with that football club,” he asserts, underscoring the significance of a top-class striker in Chelsea’s lineup.

Goldbridge doesn’t hold back in his praise for Osimhen, calling him “one of the top five strikers in world football.” At 25 years old, Osimhen is still young and has room to grow, making him an appealing option for Chelsea. “I believe Osimhen is fantastic. I’d have taken him at Manchester United two years ago,” Goldbridge admits, reflecting the general consensus among football fans and pundits alike.

The conversation takes a critical turn when Goldbridge discusses Chelsea’s current striker situation. “Nicholas Jackson is not earning Haaland; he is not Ollie Watkins; he is not Alexander Isak; and he’s not Victor Osimhen,” Goldbridge says bluntly, highlighting the need for Chelsea to strengthen their attacking options. If Chelsea were to land Osimhen, Goldbridge believes it would make them serious contenders for the top four. “If he goes to Chelsea, I think he puts them into the top four race very firmly.”

The Broader Transfer Picture

Beyond Chiesa and Osimhen, Goldbridge touches on the broader transfer landscape, noting a significant reduction in Premier League spending compared to previous years. “The Premier League at the moment spend-wise across this summer transfer window is 800 million pounds down on what it was a year ago,” he observes. This downturn is attributed to Financial Fair Play (FFP) and Profitability and Sustainability Regulations (PSR), but Goldbridge suggests that loosening these restrictions slightly might be beneficial. “We can’t let the transfer window die because other leagues will catch up,” he warns.

In the midst of this financial caution, clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea are still making strategic moves, and fans are eagerly awaiting the final days of the transfer window to see how these potential deals unfold.

Final Thoughts

As the That’s Football Podcast episode wraps up, Goldbridge leaves listeners with plenty to think about. The potential transfers of Chiesa to Liverpool and Osimhen to Chelsea could significantly impact the upcoming Premier League season, and as always, Goldbridge’s insights provide a compelling look into the ever-evolving world of football.

This episode, packed with direct quotes and expert analysis, serves as a must-listen for any football fan keen to stay up-to-date with the latest transfer news. Whether you’re a Liverpool fan dreaming of Chiesa or a Chelsea supporter hoping for Osimhen, the next few days could be pivotal for your club’s future.