Journalist: Arsenal Set to Sign Top Midfielder While Big Names Exit

Arsenal’s Transfer Activity: Mikel Merino In, Eddie Nketiah Out?

Arsenal fans are on the edge of their seats this week as the club inches closer to securing a major midfield signing. The Gunners are set to bring in Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino for a reported €33.5 million, with potential add-ons taking the deal up to €38.5 million. As the 28-year-old Spanish international finalizes his medical in London, Arsenal fans can expect an official announcement imminently.

The signing of Merino would undoubtedly bolster Arsenal’s midfield options, providing the experience and versatility that manager Mikel Arteta has been seeking. But as one player arrives, others are poised to depart. As reported by The Athletic.

Fabio Vieira’s Loan Move to Porto

In a move that might surprise some, Fabio Vieira was left out of Arsenal’s squad for their match against Aston Villa. The reason? He is set to rejoin Porto on loan. Vieira’s return to Portugal offers him a chance to gain more consistent playing time, something that may not have been guaranteed at Arsenal this season.

Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale: On the Move?

One of the big talking points is the potential exit of Eddie Nketiah. While a move to Nottingham Forest has reportedly stalled, Crystal Palace remains keen on the young striker. At the same time, Arsenal are willing to listen to offers from continental clubs as well.

Aaron Ramsdale’s situation is another one to watch. The Gunners are prepared to let the goalkeeper leave if the right offer comes in. Should Ramsdale exit, Arsenal have lined up Espanyol’s Joan Garcia as his replacement, alongside plans to bring in an experienced homegrown goalkeeper as third choice.

Arsenal’s Transfer Market Strategy

With the transfer window rapidly closing, Arsenal’s approach seems pragmatic yet ambitious. While they would love to add another forward player to their ranks, the likelihood of that happening depends on various factors, including player departures and available funds. Nico Williams, a long-term target, appears out of reach this time around, but Arsenal are prepared to pivot quickly if opportunities arise.

On the departures front, Nketiah’s future with Crystal Palace should become clearer in the coming days. Ramsdale’s situation is also expected to be resolved before Friday’s deadline, with Arsenal seeking a permanent deal but remaining open to a lucrative loan arrangement. Meanwhile, Reiss Nelson, who has been exploring his options all summer, could now stay at the club, especially with Vieira departing on loan.

Arsenal’s willingness to be flexible and respond to the market has defined their strategy this summer. Fans can expect a few more twists and turns before the window slams shut.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The signing of Mikel Merino feels like a strong move, especially given his experience in La Liga and his ability to slot into different midfield roles. His arrival could be the missing piece in Arteta’s tactical puzzle, offering balance and creativity alongside the more defensive-minded players. However, there’s also a sense that this signing is a gamble. At 28, Merino is in his prime, but questions remain about how quickly he can adapt to the Premier League’s intensity.

Fabio Vieira’s loan back to Porto raises some eyebrows. While it’s clear he needs regular minutes to develop, some fans might wonder if this move signals a lack of faith in his ability to make an immediate impact at the Emirates. Still, the chance to return to familiar surroundings in Portugal might be the best way for him to rediscover his form.

Eddie Nketiah’s potential departure could be met with mixed reactions. While his opportunities at Arsenal have been limited, there’s a lingering sentiment that he hasn’t quite fulfilled his potential. Yet, the prospect of losing a homegrown talent will sting, especially if he flourishes elsewhere.

Finally, the ongoing speculation around Aaron Ramsdale might be the most unsettling for Arsenal fans. Ramsdale has become a fan favourite, and his departure could leave a significant void. Although the club appears prepared with backup options, replacing Ramsdale’s leadership and energy might prove more challenging than anticipated.