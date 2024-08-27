Ornstein: Wolves close to signing Crystal Palace goalkeeper in £10m deal

Wolves Closing in on Crystal Palace Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone

Wolverhampton Wanderers appear to be nearing an agreement to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone for around £10million ($12.7m). This deal, although not yet finalised, is reportedly based on a contract that could keep the 31-year-old at Wolves until 2028. Palace had already signaled their readiness to let Johnstone leave after he expressed his desire to depart Selhurst Park, according to a report earlier this month by David Ornstein in The Athletic.

Johnstone’s desire to exit seems rooted in Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner’s preference for Dean Henderson as his first-choice keeper. The former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper has already started the first two Premier League games of the season, leaving Johnstone sidelined. After Palace’s recent 2-0 defeat by West Ham United, Glasner confirmed that Johnstone had indeed asked to leave, stating, “Sam told us he wants to leave, and so if he finds a club, he can leave. That is not the best situation to get a start.”

This potential move comes at a crucial time for Wolves, who have relied heavily on their current number one, Jose Sa. Sa, who joined from Olympiacos in 2021, has been a mainstay in the Wolves lineup, missing only six league games across three seasons. However, with Arsenal showing interest in Dan Bentley earlier this summer, it’s clear that Wolves are looking to bolster their goalkeeping options. Bentley, who has made seven appearances since joining from Bristol City in 2022, could find his role adjusted should Johnstone join the team.

Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, and Southampton had all previously expressed interest in Johnstone, but Wolves seem to be leading the race for the England international’s signature. If the deal goes through, it could be a significant shift for both clubs, offering Johnstone a fresh start while reinforcing Wolves’ goalkeeping department.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Excited Wolves fans could see this potential signing of Sam Johnstone as a strategic move to strengthen their goalkeeping depth. While Jose Sa has been a reliable presence between the sticks, having an experienced backup like Johnstone could provide much-needed competition and cover.

However, there may be concerns about how Johnstone will fit into the squad. With his desire to be a first-choice keeper, will he be content playing second fiddle to Sa? This dynamic could create tension or push both goalkeepers to new heights.

From Crystal Palace’s perspective, losing a talented goalkeeper like Johnstone, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Dean Henderson’s form, might leave fans sceptical about the club’s depth in the goalkeeping department. On the flip side, Henderson’s performances early in the season could ease those concerns if he consistently delivers.

In summary, this potential transfer is one to watch closely. For Wolves, it could be the insurance policy they need as they navigate the rigors of the Premier League season. For Palace, it’s a test of their faith in Henderson and their goalkeeping strategy moving forward.