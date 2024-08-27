Spurs’ Bold New Kit: The Green That Defined Their Greatest Comeback

Tottenham Hotspur Unveil 2024/25 Third Kit: A Green Tribute to Glory

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their new third kit for the 2024/25 season, crafted by Nike. This striking green design not only nods to the past but also looks towards the future, blending history with modernity in a way that Spurs fans will cherish.

Green Echoes of Champions League Glory

The green kit calls to mind the unforgettable night in Amsterdam when Tottenham’s spirited comeback against Ajax sent them to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final. Five years later, that shade of green returns, symbolising the club’s resilience and ambition.

Celebrating Tottenham’s Community and Heritage

Incorporating local pride, the new third strip pays tribute to the ‘Seven Sisters’ trees, a significant landmark in the Tottenham district. This connection to the club’s roots is further emphasised with a subtle shield behind the modern crest, reminiscent of the crests worn in the 20th century. The seven trees and the iconic motto, “To Dare Is To Do,” inscribed in Latin as ‘Audere Est Facere,’ reinforce the club’s deep ties to its community.

Design Details and Nike’s ‘Together We Rise’ Collection

Part of Nike’s ‘Together We Rise’ collection, which celebrates women’s football, this kit is one of eight from elite clubs worldwide. The upturned Swoosh on the shirt, shorts, and socks symbolizes unity and progress in the sport. Additionally, white accents and yellow detailing on the sleeves add a vibrant contrast to the green, making the kit stand out.

AIA and Kit Evolution

The kit’s design extends to its sponsor, AIA, who have altered their usual red logo to complement the green palette, mirroring changes seen in Tottenham’s blue away kit. While green holds fond memories for Spurs fans, particularly of the 2019 Champions League run, the colour also featured in the 2020/21 season’s away kit, including the Carabao Cup final appearance against Manchester City.