Joao Cancelo Leaves Man City: His Switch to Al-Hilal

Joao Cancelo Departs Man City for Saudi Club Al-Hilal

Cancelo’s Transfer to Al-Hilal Confirmed

In a significant move within the football world, Manchester City’s versatile defender Joao Cancelo has completed a transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for a fee of £21.2 million. The Portuguese international’s departure marks the end of a chapter that saw him become an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s squad at the Etihad Stadium.

From Juventus to Manchester: Cancelo’s Impact

Cancelo arrived at Manchester City in 2019, joining from Juventus in a high-profile £60 million deal. His arrival was a statement of intent from City, who saw in him the versatility and attacking prowess that could elevate their defensive line. Over four seasons, Cancelo proved his worth, playing a crucial role in City’s domestic and European campaigns. His ability to play both as a right-back and a left-back, coupled with his offensive capabilities, made him a valuable asset for Guardiola’s tactical setups.

Disagreements and Loan Spells

Despite his success, which included winning three Premier League titles with City, Cancelo’s time at the club was not without its challenges. A reported disagreement with Guardiola in the 2022-2023 season led to Cancelo being loaned out to Bayern Munich in January 2023. His stint in Germany was followed by another loan to Barcelona, where he spent the latter part of the last season. Guardiola’s comments earlier this summer hinted that there might still be a place for Cancelo at City, but his exclusion from the squad in the opening Premier League games suggested otherwise.

Cancelo’s Legacy at Manchester City

Cancelo’s impact on Manchester City is undeniable. Over his 154 appearances, he contributed not just in defence but also in attack, scoring nine goals and providing numerous assists. His departure to Al-Hilal signifies a new phase in his career and continues the trend of high-profile players moving to the Saudi Pro League. For Manchester City, his exit may prompt a search for a replacement capable of offering the same versatility and attacking support that Cancelo provided.

The Next Chapter for Cancelo

At 30 years old, Cancelo’s move to Al-Hilal opens a new chapter in his career, offering him the opportunity to play in a rapidly growing league with an increasing number of football’s elite players. While Manchester City bids farewell to a player who has contributed significantly to their recent success, Cancelo will aim to make his mark in Saudi Arabia, continuing to showcase his talent on a new stage.