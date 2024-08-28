Report: Man Utd Poised to Transform Midfield After £42.3m Agreement

Who Is Manuel Ugarte? The Incoming Man Utd Midfielder Set to Transform Their Midfield

As Manchester United close in on signing Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte, the anticipation around Old Trafford is palpable. Erik ten Hag’s side has already secured several high-profile signings this summer, but Ugarte’s arrival could prove to be the most pivotal of all. With a reported fee of £42.3 million, plus potential add-ons of £8.5 million, the 23-year-old is set to become United’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

But who is Manuel Ugarte, and what can Manchester United fans expect from the dynamic midfielder? Here’s a closer look at the man poised to strengthen United’s midfield and provide much-needed stability.

Ugarte’s Journey: From Montevideo to Manchester

Manuel Ugarte’s footballing journey began in his hometown of Montevideo, Uruguay. Despite starting his career as a striker for Fenix, a top-flight Uruguayan club, it didn’t take long for Ugarte to transition into a defensive midfield role. His early performances were nothing short of remarkable, earning him a league debut at just 15 years old. This achievement made him the youngest debutant in Uruguay’s top division in the 21st century, a testament to his precocious talent and maturity on the pitch.

At 18, Ugarte was handed the captain’s armband at Fenix, further cementing his reputation as a player with leadership qualities beyond his years. His displays soon caught the attention of European clubs, leading to a move to Portuguese side Famalicão in December 2020. However, his stay there was brief, as reigning Primeira Liga champions Sporting Lisbon quickly snapped him up just eight months later.

In Lisbon, Ugarte began to truly showcase his potential, evolving into a tough-tackling, intelligent holding midfielder under the guidance of manager Ruben Amorim. His performances did not go unnoticed, attracting interest from top clubs across Europe, including Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. It was PSG who ultimately secured his services in 2023, where he would go on to make a significant impact.

A Revelation at PSG: Ugarte’s Rise in European Football

During his time at PSG, Ugarte continued to develop his game, becoming a key figure in their midfield. Described as a “revelation” by PSG manager Luis Enrique, Ugarte quickly established himself as a player with immense potential. “He is a great signing and a player with so much room for improvement going forward and in defence,” Enrique noted. “He’s a young player with character, which is very important for us, and that continuity we need in our positional play.”

Ugarte made 37 appearances for the French champions last season, including 25 in Ligue 1 and eight in the Champions League. His performances were marked by his tenacity and discipline, traits that have become synonymous with his style of play. France-based journalist Matt Spiro echoed these sentiments, stating, “They are signing a very tenacious midfielder, a young man who is going to be really determined having lost his way a little bit in the second half of last season at PSG.”

Despite a slight dip in form towards the end of the season, Ugarte’s early displays at PSG were enough to earn him praise and recognition. His ability to disrupt opposition play, combined with his relentless work ethic, makes him an ideal fit for Manchester United, a club in desperate need of a midfield enforcer.

What Ugarte Brings to Man Utd: Casemiro’s Successor?

Manchester United’s defensive frailties last season were well-documented. Only relegated Sheffield United conceded more shots in the Premier League than the Red Devils, a statistic that highlights the need for reinforcement in the middle of the park. Ugarte’s arrival is set to address these concerns, providing the defensive stability that United have sorely lacked.

At Sporting, Ugarte thrived in a 3-4-3 system, but his versatility has allowed him to adapt to various roles, including as the deepest midfielder in a 4-3-3 at PSG. At Manchester United, he is likely to be deployed in a double-pivot alongside Kobbie Mainoo in a 4-2-3-1 formation, a system that could bring out the best in his game.

While Casemiro has been United’s primary defensive midfielder under Ten Hag, the Brazilian endured a frustrating campaign last season. Ugarte’s arrival could provide much-needed competition for Casemiro and potentially serve as his successor in the long term.

Statistically, Ugarte outperformed Casemiro in several key defensive metrics last season. At PSG, Ugarte recorded the second-most tackles among midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues, averaging 4.56 tackles per 90 minutes. He also registered 8.42 ball recoveries per game, the fourth-best tally by a midfielder in Europe’s top divisions. Additionally, Ugarte won possession in the final third 1.35 times per 90 minutes, a figure that only five midfielders in Europe’s elite leagues surpassed.

In comparison, Casemiro averaged 3.76 tackles and 6.03 ball recoveries per game in the Premier League last season. The Brazilian also won fewer ground duels (4.62 compared with Ugarte’s 6.79 per 90 minutes) and lost possession more frequently (13.6 compared with Ugarte’s 8.56 times per game). These statistics suggest that Ugarte could significantly bolster Manchester United’s defensive capabilities.

“When I win the ball back, I’m happy,” Ugarte remarked in an interview with PSG’s official website last year. “But as play goes on, I start hoping for a goal. I say to myself: ‘I want it to be a goal.'”

It is this relentless desire to win the ball and contribute to the team’s success that makes Ugarte such an exciting prospect for Manchester United fans.

The Uruguayan Influence at Old Trafford

Ugarte will become the fifth Uruguayan to represent Manchester United, following in the footsteps of Diego Forlan, Guillermo Varela, Edinson Cavani, and Facundo Pellistri. His arrival adds to the rich history of Uruguayan talent at the club, and there is hope that he can emulate the success of his predecessors.

While Ugarte may not have the immediate star power of Cavani or Forlan, his potential to develop into one of Europe’s top midfielders is undeniable. For a club like Manchester United, which is in the midst of a rebuilding phase under Ten Hag, Ugarte’s signing could prove to be a masterstroke.

As Ugarte prepares to undergo his medical in Manchester, the excitement among United supporters is building. If he can replicate his early PSG form and adapt to the rigours of the Premier League, Ugarte could be the transformative figure that Manchester United need to return to the summit of English football.