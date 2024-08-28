Journalist: Ipswich Sign £8m Luton Speedster

Ipswich Secure £8m Deal for Luton’s Chiedozie Ogbene

Ogbene Strengthens Ipswich’s Premier League Campaign

Ipswich Town have completed the £8 million signing of Luton Town winger Chiedozie Ogbene, marking a significant addition to their squad as they look to solidify their place in the Premier League. The Republic of Ireland international has penned a four-year contract at Portman Road, becoming Ipswich’s 10th signing of the summer transfer window.

📰 Chiedozie joins from Luton on a four-year deal and will wear the number 21 shirt at Town. Read all about our newest recruit. ⤵️ — IPSWICH TOWN (@IpswichTown) August 28, 2024

Ogbene’s arrival comes as Ipswich seek to bolster their attacking options following Wes Burns’ hamstring injury during the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on the opening day. Despite already investing nearly £100 million this summer, Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna was keen to add more firepower to his squad.

Ogbene’s Excitement for Premier League Return

Speaking on his move, Ogbene expressed his enthusiasm for the challenge ahead: “I’m very excited and feel lucky to have this opportunity to play in the Premier League again. I’ve had very positive chats with the manager, and for someone to believe in me, that I could play at this level again, means a lot to me and my family.”

The 26-year-old winger also shared his understanding of McKenna’s expectations: “I know what he wants from me and the role I will play. I’m here to be a positive addition to the squad as we look to achieve our goals.”

Ogbene’s Journey from Luton to Ipswich

Ogbene joined Luton Town from Rotherham United on a free transfer last summer and quickly established himself as a key player, despite the Hatters’ relegation from the Premier League. His pace and dynamism were evident throughout the season, with Ogbene registering five goals in 39 appearances. Remarkably, he was the second-fastest player in the Premier League last season, clocking a top speed of 36.93 kph against Fulham.

Ipswich’s Continued Transfer Activity

In addition to securing Ogbene, Ipswich are actively pursuing further reinforcements before the transfer window closes. McKenna confirmed ongoing discussions with Chelsea over striker Armando Broja, although no deal has been finalised. “We’ve spoken to him, I think that’s well known. There’s ongoing discussions with Chelsea, but I’ve not been privy to them over the last 24 hours,” McKenna said. Ipswich’s determination to strengthen their squad suggests that more signings could be on the horizon.