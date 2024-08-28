Report: Celtic Land Barcelona Defender on Loan

Celtic Secure Loan Deal for Barcelona’s Alex Valle

Valle Adds Depth to Celtic’s Defence

Celtic have strengthened their squad by signing Barcelona left-back Alex Valle on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old, a product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, arrives at Celtic Park with high expectations. Valle’s addition provides much-needed competition for Greg Taylor in the left-back position, adding depth to Brendan Rodgers’ defensive options.

🆕 ¡Valle es verde y blanco! 🟢⚪ We are delighted to confirm the signing of Spanish full-back, Álex Valle, on a season-long loan from Barcelona ✍ Welcome to #CelticFC, Álex! 🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 28, 2024

A Product of La Masia

Despite being an unused substitute in Barcelona’s opening two La Liga fixtures, Valle brings valuable experience, having played 29 times in Spain’s second tier while on loan at Levante last season. His time at Levante showcased his abilities, and now he steps into a new challenge with Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers expressed his enthusiasm for the signing, highlighting Valle’s upbringing in a top-tier footballing environment. “Alex has been brought up in a real high-quality footballing environment learning all the good habits and skills associated with any top team. He is a player with some tremendous attributes,” said Rodgers. “His footballing style will complement our attacking play as well as giving us more options in our backline.”

Valle’s Excitement to Play for Celtic

Valle himself is eager to embrace this opportunity, expressing his excitement about joining a club with such a rich history. “They have given me a lot of confidence to come here, so I will try to do my best to return the confidence,” the Spain youth international said.

He also spoke of his anticipation of playing in front of Celtic’s passionate supporters. “I’ve heard a lot about the fans and what we can experience in this stadium, so I’m just excited to see it in real life.”