Carabao Cup Third Round Draw in Full: Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal and More

Carabao Cup Third Round Draw: A Closer Look at Upcoming Fixtures

Carabao Cup’s Exciting Third Round Lineup

Football fans are in for a treat as the Carabao Cup third round draw unveils a series of enticing matchups, featuring top-tier teams like Liverpool and Manchester United. As the current holders, Liverpool are set to kick off their title defence at Anfield against West Ham, while Manchester United prepare for a clash with Barnsley at Old Trafford.

Key Features of the New Draw Format

This year marks a significant change in the draw process for the Carabao Cup. For the first time, the competition has implemented a seeding system, designed to prevent clubs participating in European competitions from facing off too early in the tournament. This adjustment comes in light of the expanded Champions League and Europa League schedules, necessitating more careful fixture planning to avoid congested calendars.

The elite clubs, including those in action on European nights, have been given byes to this stage, easing their load. The introduction of a two-pot system in the draw aims to streamline the competition and minimize potential schedule conflicts.

Spotlight Matches and Premier Showdowns

Among the standout ties, Arsenal will host Bolton Wanderers at the Emirates, a match that sees the top-flight veterans take on ambitious League One opposition. Similarly, reigning Premier League champions Manchester City face a tricky opponent in Championship side Watford at the Etihad Stadium.

This round is not without its classic all-Premier League encounters. Everton will battle Southampton at Goodison Park, and Brighton are set to welcome Wolves to the Amex Stadium, promising a feast of football across two packed weeks of action.

Full List of Third Round Ties

Here’s a complete rundown of the matches set for the weeks commencing 16 and 23 September:

Liverpool v West Ham

Manchester City v Watford

Arsenal v Bolton

Manchester United v Barnsley

Wycombe v Aston Villa

Coventry v Tottenham

Walsall v Leicester

Brentford v Leyton Orient

Blackpool v Sheffield Wednesday

Preston v Fulham

Everton v Southampton

QPR v Crystal Palace

Stoke v Fleetwood

Brighton v Wolves

AFC Wimbledon v Newcastle

Chelsea v Barrow

League Two’s Barrow, relishing their first third-round appearance since the late 1960s, will visit Chelsea, providing a David versus Goliath scenario ripe for a potential upset. Additionally, AFC Wimbledon’s match against Newcastle at home follows their surprising victory over Ipswich, adding another layer of intrigue to the competition’s earlier stages.

This revised format for the Carabao Cup aims to accommodate the increasingly hectic schedules of clubs involved in both domestic and European contests. It’s a proactive approach by the EFL to preserve the competitive integrity and appeal of the tournament, ensuring that teams can field strong sides without compromising their performance in other competitions.

Football enthusiasts have much to look forward to with this blend of high-stakes encounters and potential Cinderella stories, setting the stage for another exhilarating round of the Carabao Cup.