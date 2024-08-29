Report: Everton and Southampton Eyeing £10m Move to Sign West Brom Star

Everton and Southampton Pushing to Sign West Brom Forward

West Bromwich Albion’s talented winger, Tom Fellows, is generating significant interest in the Premier League, with Southampton already having a bid turned down and Everton reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation. The 21-year-old’s performances have not gone unnoticed, and with the transfer deadline fast approaching, the race to secure his signature is heating up.

Southampton’s Rejected Bid

Southampton, under the management of Russell Martin, have been keen on bolstering their attacking options as they aim to return to the Premier League following their relegation last season. According to a report from TeamTalk, the Saints made an offer of £8 million, potentially rising to £10 million with add-ons, for Fellows. However, West Brom swiftly rejected this bid, indicating their strong desire to keep hold of one of their prized assets.

Fellows enjoyed a productive season last year, contributing five goals and four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions. His impressive form has continued into the current campaign, with three assists in his first three games. Southampton evidently see him as a player who could make an impact at the highest level, but they will need to significantly increase their offer if they hope to convince West Brom to part ways with the winger.

Everton’s Interest in Fellows

While Southampton’s interest is well-documented, Everton have also emerged as potential suitors for Fellows. The Toffees are currently prioritising a move for Lyon’s Ernest Nuamah, but with competition from Fulham, they could turn their attention to Fellows as a promising, and potentially more affordable, alternative.

Everton’s need for reinforcements in wide areas is well known, especially given their struggles in front of goal in recent seasons. Fellows, with his pace, creativity, and eye for goal, could provide the spark that Everton have been lacking. TeamTalk reveals that the Toffees are keeping a close watch on the situation, potentially waiting for the right moment to make their move.

However, West Brom’s valuation of Fellows, reportedly in the £15 million range, could prove to be a stumbling block for Everton, especially if they are also pursuing other targets.

West Brom’s Dilemma

West Brom find themselves in a challenging position. On one hand, they are keen to retain Fellows, who is seen as integral to their plans. On the other hand, their financial situation makes them vulnerable to substantial offers for their players. The Baggies have already fended off interest from Ipswich Town, who also had a bid rejected for Fellows, as per TalkWBA.

The club’s resolve will be tested as the transfer deadline approaches. If Southampton or Everton decide to return with an improved offer, it will be intriguing to see whether West Brom can hold firm or if they will be forced to cash in on their talented winger.

Future Prospects for Fellows

For Tom Fellows, this transfer window could be a pivotal moment in his career. A move to a Premier League club would undoubtedly be a significant step up, offering him the chance to test himself against the best in the country. However, remaining at West Brom for another season could also be beneficial, allowing him to continue his development in a familiar environment where he is already thriving.

Should Southampton or Everton make a successful bid, Fellows would join a squad with different ambitions but both desperate for success. Southampton’s immediate goal is to secure promotion back to the Premier League, while Everton are battling to re-establish themselves in the top half of the table after a challenging few seasons.

The coming days will reveal whether Fellows stays at The Hawthorns or makes a move that could define the next phase of his career.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Tom Fellows is a name that has been circulating in transfer discussions, and a deep dive into his performance data and stats from the last 365 days, as presented by Fbref, offers insight into why the young winger is attracting interest from Premier League clubs. This analysis will explore the various facets of his game, with a particular focus on his attacking, possession, and defensive contributions.

Attacking Contributions Highlight Promise

Fellows’ attacking data points to a player with significant promise. His percentile ranks in assists (88), expected assisted goals (83), and non-penalty expected goals (62) underline his effectiveness in contributing to his team’s offensive output. These figures suggest that Fellows is not only capable of creating chances but also of being in the right positions to capitalise on them.

The winger’s ability to impact games is further emphasised by his shot-creating actions and successful take-ons, ranking in the 45th and 87th percentiles, respectively. These stats indicate a player willing to take risks and engage defenders, traits that are invaluable for a winger.

Strong Possession Stats Show Versatility

In terms of possession, Fellows exhibits strong capabilities in progressing the ball. His percentile ranks in progressive carries (95), progressive passes received (61), and touches (53) suggest that he is heavily involved in his team’s build-up play. Such stats are crucial for a modern winger, reflecting his ability to not only retain the ball but also move it forward effectively.

Defensive Work Shows Room for Growth

Defensively, the data indicates that Fellows has room for improvement. His lower percentiles in areas like tackles plus interceptions (11) and aerial duels won (14) show that while his attacking and possession metrics are strong, he might need to enhance his defensive contributions to become a more well-rounded player.

In conclusion, Tom Fellows’ performance data portrays him as a highly promising young winger with particular strengths in attack and possession. With further development, particularly in his defensive game, he could become a formidable asset at the Premier League level.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential acquisition of Tom Fellows should be seen as an exciting opportunity. The club’s recent struggles in the transfer market, particularly with the difficulty in landing top targets like Ernest Nuamah, make Fellows an attractive alternative. He represents the type of young, hungry talent that could help rejuvenate the squad.

Fellows’ track record in the Championship shows he has the potential to step up to the Premier League. With the right guidance and more experience, he could become a vital part of Everton’s attacking unit. His versatility on the wing, coupled with his ability to both create and score, would add much-needed dynamism to a side that has often looked devoid of ideas in the final third.

However, there’s a need for realism. Transitioning from the Championship to the Premier League is no small feat, and Fellows would need time to adapt. Patience would be crucial, both from the coaching staff and the fans. But if Everton can secure him for a reasonable fee, it could prove to be a shrewd piece of business in the long term.

Ultimately, whether Fellows would choose Everton over Southampton—or indeed whether West Brom would sell at all—remains to be seen. But the prospect of adding a young, talented winger with something to prove should be something Everton fans can get behind.