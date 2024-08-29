Report: The Ultimate Debate – Liverpool or Manchester United

Liverpool vs Manchester United: The Debate Over England’s Biggest Football Club

When Liverpool and Manchester United meet at Old Trafford, it’s more than just a football match; it’s a clash between two of the most storied clubs in English football history. With 39 league titles between them, countless domestic and European trophies, and millions of passionate fans worldwide, these clubs are the embodiment of English football’s rich heritage. Yet, the debate rages on: which club is truly the biggest?

James Pearce and Carl Anka of The Athletic have provided compelling arguments for each side, but the question remains subjective, hinging on how one measures greatness in football. Is it the number of trophies, the size of the fanbase, the commercial success, or something more intangible like cultural impact?

Measuring Greatness: Trophies vs. European Success

At the heart of this debate is the measurement of glory. Liverpool’s 19 league titles put them just one behind Manchester United’s 20, but it’s in Europe where Liverpool stakes a claim that few can contest. With six European Cups, only Real Madrid and AC Milan have surpassed Liverpool in terms of European dominance. As Pearce points out, “Liverpool are in a class of their own when it comes to the biggest prize in European club football.”

United fans might counter with their three European Cups, but it’s the manner in which Liverpool has achieved their European success that adds to their mystique. The Miracle of Istanbul in 2005, where Liverpool overturned a 3-0 deficit to win on penalties, is often cited as one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the sport. As Pearce notes, “Only Liverpool could create a night like that; it’s ingrained in the club’s DNA.”

Anka, representing the United perspective, challenges this by referencing United’s own iconic moment in the 1999 Champions League final. “Bayern Munich’s name was being etched on the trophy and United still found a way to win,” Anka argues, highlighting the almost mythical quality of United’s last-gasp victory. For many, that win represents the never-say-die spirit that defines Manchester United.

Yet, the debate doesn’t end with European success. Anka rightly points out that “a league title is a league title,” and United’s 20 titles set them apart as the most successful club in English domestic football history. While Liverpool’s recent league triumph under Jurgen Klopp ended a 30-year wait, United’s dominance in the Premier League era, particularly under Sir Alex Ferguson, is unmatched.

Commercial Might: The Global Impact

Beyond the trophies, the commercial success and global following of these clubs are significant factors in determining their size. Manchester United has long been considered the biggest football club in the world, with a commercial juggernaut that few can rival. Even during periods of on-pitch decline, United’s global appeal has remained strong. As Anka mentions, “United are in a low period for now, but they remain the biggest football club in England and a commercial juggernaut few sports teams can compete with.”

The financial figures back this up. United’s 10-year deal with Adidas, worth £900 million, is the largest kit deal in the world. Their recent partnership with Snapdragon is valued at $375 million over five years, further solidifying their position at the top of the commercial ladder.

Liverpool, however, have not been resting on their laurels. Under Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Liverpool have made significant strides in closing the financial gap with United. Pearce highlights this progress: “Liverpool have closed the gap significantly on United in terms of commercial revenue by landing lucrative deals with Google Pixel, Peloton, UPS, and Orion Innovation. They all want a piece of Liverpool.”

This commercial growth is reflected in Liverpool’s increasing global engagement. Last season, Liverpool were the most engaged Premier League club on social media and the most viewed across the world. These metrics, as Pearce notes, underscore the rapid progress Liverpool have made in the global market under FSG’s stewardship.

Recruitment Strategy: Stability vs. Scattergun Approach

The contrast between the clubs’ recent strategies in the transfer market is also telling. Liverpool, under Klopp and FSG, have developed a reputation for astute recruitment. Pearce argues that “the biggest clubs have a clear strategy and vision,” something that Liverpool have embodied in recent years. The acquisitions of players like Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, and Mohamed Salah have transformed Liverpool into one of the most formidable teams in Europe.

In contrast, United’s recruitment has often been criticised as scattergun and inconsistent. Despite outspending Liverpool in recent years, United have struggled to build a cohesive squad capable of challenging for the biggest honours. Anka acknowledges this, noting that “United have consistently out-spent Liverpool but have squandered a fortune… Antony and Jadon Sancho anyone?”

Yet, United’s spending power remains unparalleled in English football. Even during lean years on the pitch, the club’s financial muscle allows them to attract top talent. As Anka suggests, with more stable leadership under INEOS, United could soon find themselves back at the top, widening the gap between the clubs once more.

The Intangible: Cultural Impact and Fan Passion

While trophies, commercial success, and recruitment are measurable, the cultural impact and fan passion surrounding these clubs are more difficult to quantify but equally important in the debate over which is the bigger club.

Liverpool’s global fanbase is famously passionate, with Anfield considered one of the most atmospheric stadiums in world football. The club’s anthem, “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” is sung with fervour by fans from Boston to Bangkok, symbolising the club’s deep connection with its supporters.

United, on the other hand, boast a larger global following and Old Trafford, “The Theatre of Dreams,” has been the stage for some of the most iconic moments in football history. United’s fanbase, like Liverpool’s, is fiercely loyal, and the club’s cultural significance extends beyond football, influencing global pop culture in ways that few sports teams can match.

As Pearce notes, “Liverpool were the first Premier League club to reach 10 million subscribers on YouTube,” but Anka counters that United’s sheer size and influence mean that, even during difficult periods, they remain a step ahead in terms of global reach.

Stadiums and Infrastructure: Tradition vs. Modernisation

When discussing the size of a football club, the stadium and infrastructure cannot be ignored. Anfield, with its rich history and recent redevelopment, stands as a symbol of Liverpool’s blend of tradition and modernity. The expansion of Anfield, increasing the capacity to around 61,000, has been carefully managed to maintain the stadium’s iconic status while accommodating more fans.

However, Anfield’s size pales in comparison to Old Trafford, which, even in its current state, is one of the largest stadiums in Europe. Anka notes that “United still have more fans and more money in the bank,” and the proposed new stadium could further enhance their status. Old Trafford’s redevelopment, when it eventually happens, could cement United’s place as the home of English football.

That said, the state of Old Trafford has been a point of contention, with many criticising the Glazer family for neglecting the stadium. Pearce highlights this issue: “Old Trafford has been neglected and left to deteriorate. It’s a sorry state. Has that roof been fixed yet?”

Conclusion: A Rivalry Like No Other

Ultimately, the debate over whether Liverpool or Manchester United is the bigger club will never have a definitive answer. Both clubs have unique strengths, rich histories, and passionate fanbases that make them giants of the game. For Liverpool fans, the club’s European success, strategic recruitment, and recent commercial growth suggest that they are in a strong position to challenge United’s dominance. For United supporters, the club’s unmatched domestic success, global reach, and financial power reaffirm their status as the biggest football club in England.

As both clubs continue to evolve, this rivalry will only grow more intense, fuelled by the contrasting fortunes of these two footballing institutions. Whether it’s on the pitch, in the boardroom, or in the stands, Liverpool and Manchester United will continue to push each other to new heights, ensuring that this debate remains as relevant as ever.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

This debate is about more than just numbers; it’s about the heart and soul of football. Liverpool’s recent resurgence under Klopp has not only brought trophies but has rekindled the club’s status as a European powerhouse. The passion of the fans, the atmosphere at Anfield, and the club’s smart approach to recruitment and commercial growth make Liverpool more than just a football club; it’s a global phenomenon. While Manchester United may have the edge in terms of league titles and commercial deals, Liverpool’s European pedigree and the sheer emotional connection with its supporters set them apart.

For Manchester United the club’s history of domestic success and its position as a global brand are unmatched. Even during periods of on-field struggles, United’s commercial power and global following remain strong. The belief that United will soon return to the top, with the right leadership and investment, keeps the Red Devils faithful hopeful. The club’s ability to attract top talent and the promise of future success under Erik ten Hag only strengthen the argument that United, despite recent challenges, are still up there.