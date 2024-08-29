Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Readies Fresh Bid for Top Striker

Chelsea’s Relentless Pursuit of Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are set to intensify their efforts to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, signalling a potentially crucial twist in this transfer window saga.

Chelsea’s Strategy for Signing Osimhen

Despite numerous setbacks this summer in their quest to bolster their strike force, Chelsea remain undeterred. The London club recently secured Marc Guiu from Barcelona, only to face challenges in their pursuit of additional forward talent. Their attempts to land Samu Omorodion crumbled, while their ongoing pursuit of Osimhen has seen several rebuffs.

Osimhen, a stalwart in Napoli’s lineup, has been on Chelsea’s radar for a considerable time. His impressive tally of 76 goals in 133 appearances for the Italian club underscores his capability and the value he could bring to any team. As the summer transfer window draws to a close, Chelsea are preparing to launch a new bid for the striker.

Negotiations Heat Up

Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea is engaging in discussions regarding Osimhen’s salary, even as Al-Ahli from the Saudi Pro League lays down a formidable offer, involving a substantial net salary of €25 million to €30 million. The Saudi club’s proposal is compelling, fortified with a release clause that could clinch the deal.

🚨🇳🇬 Victor Osimhen saga open with Al Ahli and Chelsea in talks with Napoli/player. Chelsea are still in talks with Osimhen about salary, ready to offer loan with OBLIGATION to buy. Al Ahli offer €25/30m salary net per year until 2028 with management in Italy for negotiations. pic.twitter.com/Q6SXvFfGs0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2024

Chelsea, however, is contemplating a strategic approach by proposing a loan move for Osimhen with an obligation to buy. This move illustrates Chelsea’s commitment to integrating Osimhen into their squad without the immediate financial strain of a direct purchase.

Challenges and Opportunities for Chelsea

The main hurdle for Chelsea in attracting Osimhen is not merely financial but also about the competitive appeal. With Al-Ahli’s lucrative offer on the table and Chelsea only competing in the UEFA Conference League, the allure of Champions League football is absent. This factor might influence Osimhen’s decision, considering the professional stature and visibility the Champions League commands.

Yet, Chelsea are no stranger to overcoming such challenges. Their persistent pursuit reflects a strategic vision that transcends the immediate season. Securing a player of Osimhen’s calibre could be transformative, akin to the impact Diego Costa had during his tenure at the club.