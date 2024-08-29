David Ornstein: Lyon Close to Clinching Crystal Palace Legend

Wilfried Zaha’s Imminent Move to Lyon: A Strategic Shift

In a significant development for European football, Galatasaray winger Wilfried Zaha is reportedly on the brink of securing a loan move to Lyon, as detailed by David Ornstein of The Athletic. “Galatasaray winger Wilfried Zaha is close to joining Lyon on loan,” Ornstein noted, marking a pivotal shift in the player’s illustrious career. The deal, still in the negotiation phase, is described as nearly complete: “A season-long loan is not yet finalised but the two clubs are nearing an agreement.”

Career Crossroads for Zaha

At 31, Zaha faces crucial decisions about his professional trajectory. His move to Lyon signifies not just a change of clubs but also a strategic avoidance of the UK’s tax implications—a significant factor deterring his return to the Premier League. His summer attracted interest from Leicester City and Crystal Palace, yet tax liabilities clouded the possibility of a UK comeback, steering his path towards France.

Zaha’s Turbulent Tenure in Turkey

After departing Crystal Palace as a free agent, Zaha’s journey took him to Istanbul with Galatasaray, where he hoped to continue his impact on the pitch. Despite making 43 appearances and scoring 10 goals, his role was diminished over time, with only half of these appearances as a starter. This reduction in playing time has inadvertently made him a target for clubs seeking experienced attacking talent, such as Lyon.

Lyon’s Strategy and Zaha’s Fit

Lyon, under the ownership of John Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings—who also hold a significant stake in Crystal Palace—see Zaha as a valuable addition to their squad. The French club, having finished sixth in Ligue 1 and qualifying for the Europa League, has struggled at the start of the season with defeats to Rennes and Monaco. Zaha’s potential arrival is viewed as a crucial bolster to their attacking options, aiming to improve their league performance and European campaign.

Reflecting on Zaha’s Premier League Legacy

Zaha’s potential move away from the Premier League, where he made substantial contributions to Crystal Palace, signifies a notable shift in his career. With 90 goals and 62 assists across two spells at Palace, his impact on English football has been profound, particularly noted during his attempts to lift the club during their challenging phases.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Wilfried Zaha’s likely transition to Lyon could be seen as a fresh start for a player whose career has been marked by highs and lows. The move away from Galatasaray and the potential Premier League return that never materialised due to tax complications showcases the often complex nature of football transfers. For Zaha, Lyon represents not just a new club but a chance to reinvent himself in a league that could suit his playing style, particularly at a time when Lyon is desperate to regain its footing in both domestic and European competitions.

Moreover, the connection through ownership between Lyon and Crystal Palace could provide Zaha with a sense of continuity and perhaps ease the transition. Lyon fans should be optimistic about this acquisition, as Zaha brings proven quality, experience, and a dynamic presence on the field that could be pivotal in turning around their season. For Zaha, it is an opportunity to demonstrate that he remains a top player capable of making significant contributions at the highest levels of European football.