Newcastle’s Trippier At Career Crossroads – Retiring From International Football

Kieran Trippier Bids Farewell to International Football

Trippier’s England Journey Concludes

In a move that marks the end of an era for England’s right-back, Kieran Trippier announced his retirement from international football yesterday. The 33-year-old defender, who has been a cornerstone of England’s defence, shared his decision through a heartfelt post on social media. “I never thought as a young lad from Bury that I would play for my country let alone achieve 54 caps,” Trippier reflected, marking a significant moment in his career.

Storied Career In International Colours

Trippier’s journey with the England team has been nothing short of spectacular. Since making his debut in 2017 under the guidance of former manager Gareth Southgate, he has been capped 54 times, a testament to his consistency and skill. Notably, his only goal for England came during a crucial moment against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final in Moscow—a match that remains etched in the memories of English football fans.

Major Tournaments and Memorable Moments

Trippier’s international career has been punctuated by significant milestones and deep runs in major tournaments. He played an instrumental role in England reaching two Euro finals and the 2018 World Cup semi-final. His performances on the global stage, especially during the Euro 2020 and the recent Euro 2024, underscored his tactical versatility and defensive prowess, even when playing out of his usual position.

Passing The Torch

As Trippier steps back, his absence will be felt both on and off the pitch. He leaves behind a legacy of leadership and commitment that will undoubtedly influence the team’s ethos for years to come. “Thank you to all my team-mates – we have had some very special moments reaching two Euro finals, and a World Cup semi final and I am sure in the future this group of players will win a major tournament,” he added.

Trippier’s gratitude extended to the England staff and fans alike, acknowledging their unwavering support through the highs and lows of his international career. “And finally a big thank you to all the England fans for your incredible support travelling all over the world to support us and keeping us going in the difficult moments,” he concluded.