Report: Chelsea Suffer Another Deadline Day Blow with Move for Benfica Defender Now Unlikely

Chelsea’s Late Move for Benfica’s Tomas Araujo Faces Major Obstacles

As the summer transfer window edges towards its conclusion, Chelsea have set their sights on strengthening both their attacking and defensive options. While much of the focus has been on landing a marquee striker to bolster Enzo Maresca’s squad, recent reports from The Mirror indicate that Chelsea have also explored the possibility of signing Benfica’s highly-rated centre-back, Tomas Araujo. However, their pursuit of the Portuguese defender appears to be fraught with challenges.

Tomas Araujo: An Untouchable Asset for Benfica

Chelsea’s interest in Araujo underscores their desire to add depth to their defensive line. The 22-year-old has been a standout performer for Benfica, attracting attention from top clubs across Europe, including Crystal Palace and Paris Saint-Germain. However, any hopes Chelsea may have had of securing his services have been swiftly dashed by Benfica’s firm stance. The Portuguese club has made it clear that Araujo is not for sale, highlighting his £85 million release clause as a significant deterrent.

Benfica’s reluctance to part with Araujo is understandable. Having already sold star midfielder Joao Neves to PSG for £60 million, the Lisbon giants are keen to avoid further depletion of their squad, especially this late in the transfer window. With RB Leipzig also eyeing Araujo’s defensive partner, Antonio Silva, Benfica are under pressure to maintain their defensive solidity as they navigate a demanding domestic and European campaign.

Chelsea’s Defensive Dilemma

For Chelsea, the pursuit of Araujo seems more like a long shot than a serious possibility. The Blues have already made significant investments in their defence, with a roster that includes Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Benoit Badiashile. However, with the impending departure of Trevoh Chalobah, who has been sidelined by Enzo Maresca and is attracting interest from Crystal Palace, Chelsea may still feel the need to reinforce their backline.

Adding to the uncertainty is the situation surrounding Axel Disasi. The Frenchman, who was a regular under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, has found himself slipping down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. Newcastle’s brief interest in Disasi further complicates Chelsea’s defensive plans, potentially leaving a gap that could prompt a late move for Araujo or another target.

Focus Shifts to Attacking Reinforcements

Despite these defensive concerns, Chelsea’s primary focus remains on securing a top-class striker before the deadline. The pursuit of Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney has dominated headlines, with both players being seen as ideal solutions to Chelsea’s goal-scoring issues. However, any deal will hinge on the financial terms, with Chelsea unwilling to overspend in a market that has already seen inflated prices.

Both Osimhen and Toney are also on the radar of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, adding another layer of complexity to the negotiations. With PSG reportedly not pursuing Osimhen, Chelsea may have a clearer path, but time is running out, and the situation is fluid.

In summary, while Chelsea’s interest in Araujo demonstrates their ambition to build a robust squad, the likelihood of a last-minute defensive signing seems slim. Benfica’s resistance and Chelsea’s prioritisation of a new striker suggest that any further defensive additions will only materialise if outgoing transfers leave a significant void. As the clock ticks down, all eyes will be on Stamford Bridge to see how Chelsea navigate these final hours of the transfer window.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Tomas Araujo’s Defensive Strengths

Tomas Araujo’s performance data over the last 365 days provides a fascinating insight into the Portuguese centre-back’s capabilities. With 746 minutes under his belt, the statistics reveal a player who excels in key defensive areas, making him an asset for Benfica. Araujo’s percentile ranks are particularly impressive in the context of his defensive duties. For instance, he ranks in the 97th percentile for blocks and the 94th percentile for aerial duels won. These stats highlight his commanding presence in the air and his crucial ability to intercept threats before they become goalscoring opportunities.

Possession and Passing Abilities

Araujo’s abilities aren’t limited to just stopping attacks; he’s also a competent ball player, a trait increasingly valued in modern centre-backs. His passing accuracy, indicated by a 95th percentile rank in passes attempted and an 89th percentile rank in pass completion underscores his reliability in possession. Furthermore, Araujo’s capacity to move the ball forward is notable, with ranks of 93rd and 87th percentiles in progressive passes and progressive carries, respectively. These metrics suggest that Araujo is not only a defender who can halt an opponent’s play but also one who can initiate attacks, making him a dual threat from the back.

Areas for Improvement

However, no player is without their areas for improvement, and Araujo is no exception. His relatively lower percentile in clearances (63rd) and non-penalty goals (15th) indicates that while he excels in certain defensive metrics, he may not be as effective in clearing the ball under pressure or contributing offensively from set-pieces. Additionally, his performance in successful take-ons, sitting at the 57th percentile, shows room for growth in situations where he is pressured to dribble out of tight spots.

In summary, Tomas Araujo’s performance data, as analysed by Fbref, paints the picture of a well-rounded defender with notable strengths in aerial duels, blocks, and passing. These stats position him as a valuable asset for any club seeking a centre-back who combines defensive solidity with ball-playing prowess.